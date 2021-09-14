Audi RS Q3 Sportback
Audi RS Q3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.9 - 8.8; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 204 - 202. Audi Sport presents the new edition of the RS Q3 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 8.9 - 8.8 (26.4 - 26.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 203 - 202 (326.7 - 325.1 g/mi)) and with the RS Q3 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 8.9 - 8.8 (26.4 - 26.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 204 - 202 (328.3 - 325.1 g/mi)) extends the product range to include an all-new model. The two sport compacts offer outstanding performance, athletic design and maximum everyday usability. They will be available in dealers in Germany and other European countries by the end of 2019. Prices for the high-performance SUV start at 63,500 euros. The SUV coupe starts at 65,000 euros.www.audi-mediacenter.com
