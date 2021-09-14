Annual Press Conference 2021

2020 was dominated by a global pandemic and great upheaval, which therefore shifted the focus even more strongly to the question of responsible actions. As part of the automotive industry, we are responsible for our employees and customers, for stable economic growth, and a sustainable business model. Despite – or precisely because of – the current challenges, we are in a position where we can make a big difference. At Audi, we see ambitious climate targets, the paradigm shift toward software, and the impetus created by new competitors as an opportunity to play an active part in shaping the future of mobility. Our Board of Management team, which has been active in a new constellation for about a year, will provide an overview on how Audi handled the unusual year of 2020 and on which future topics we have our sights firmly set.