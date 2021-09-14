CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Annual Press Conference 2021

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was dominated by a global pandemic and great upheaval, which therefore shifted the focus even more strongly to the question of responsible actions. As part of the automotive industry, we are responsible for our employees and customers, for stable economic growth, and a sustainable business model. Despite – or precisely because of – the current challenges, we are in a position where we can make a big difference. At Audi, we see ambitious climate targets, the paradigm shift toward software, and the impetus created by new competitors as an opportunity to play an active part in shaping the future of mobility. Our Board of Management team, which has been active in a new constellation for about a year, will provide an overview on how Audi handled the unusual year of 2020 and on which future topics we have our sights firmly set.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company. Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to “build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.”. Ford says its $50 million investment is designed...
CARSON CITY, NV
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Ag#Press Releases#Our Board Of Management
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Manley was named CEO of Fiat Chrysler in July 2018, coinciding with the illness and sudden death of...
BUSINESS
audi-mediacenter.com

Welcome! Audi electrifies with U.S. star Ken Block

Ken Block has made a name for himself as a rally and rallycross driver since 2005. However, the 53-year-old is most famous worldwide for his elaborately produced videos in which he drives high-performance vehicles to the limit at iconic locations. The partnership with Audi closes a circle for Ken Block:...
CARS
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

Community Policy