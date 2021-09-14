CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Neckarsulm

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomobiles have been built for over 100 years at the Audi site in Neckarsulm. Driven by innovative ideas, passion and perfection, this site has transformed from a factory for knitting machines to a modern automobile production plant. AUDI AG is one of the largest employers in the Heilbronn-Franken economic region, with 15,710 employees (as of: December 31, 2020) working here for the mobility of the future. The company builds the Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi A6, Audi A7 and Audi A8 and their derivatives at the roughly one million square meter (10,763,910.4 sq ft) site. AUDI AG expanded the plant by approximately 30 additional hectares about six kilometers (3.7 mi) away in the Böllinger Höfe industrial park in the Heilbronn area. This is the headquarters of Audi Sport GmbH and the production site for the Audi R8 high-performance sports car and the fully electric Audi e-tron GT.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Ag#Audi S6#Automobile#Neckarsulm#Audi A5#Audi Sport Gmbh#The Volkswagen Group
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
TrendHunter.com

520-Mile Range Electric Cars

The newly Launched Lucid 'Air Dream Edition' electric car has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, surpassing Tesla's leading EV by over 100 miles. What this means is that Lucid Motors -- a lesser-known American electric vehicle manufacturer -- is officially offering customers the longest-range EV on the market.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
AFP

GM to begin replacing defective batteries in Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."
VERMONT STATE
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce’s New All-Electric Plane Just Completed Its First Flight

It took over two years, but Rolls-Royce’s first electric plane is finally ready for the skies. The all-electric plane built by the British aerospace company—which was once related to the famed automaker but is now a separate entity—completed its maiden flight last week in the UK. The Spirit of Innovation flew for 15 minutes, marking the beginning of an extensive testing process that will include an attempt at a new world speed record. The single-seat plane took off from the UK Ministry of Defense’s Boscombe Down testing facility in Wiltshire, England on Wednesday, according to a press release. During the 15-minute flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
audi-mediacenter.com

Welcome! Audi electrifies with U.S. star Ken Block

Ken Block has made a name for himself as a rally and rallycross driver since 2005. However, the 53-year-old is most famous worldwide for his elaborately produced videos in which he drives high-performance vehicles to the limit at iconic locations. The partnership with Audi closes a circle for Ken Block:...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The 2009 Spyker C8 Is a Rare, Jet-Inspired Supercar That Performs Even Better Than It Looks

Exclusivity in the world of sports cars and luxury automobiles is relative. Porsches and Mercedes seem positively commonplace when compared to Ferraris and Bentleys, but even these series production cars are manufactured in the thousands annually. For drivers seeking something truly rare, a Spyker should fit the bill. The historic Spyker company was founded in 1880 by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker. The pride of the Netherlands, Spyker enjoyed various successes in automobile and aircraft manufacture until its demise in 1925. Spyker Cars, likewise of Dutch origin, was founded in 1999. The new company’s design philosophy was inspired by the motto...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Endurance victory and championship lead for Audi in Italy

Audi Sport Italia won in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Endurance with the Audi R8 LMS for the second time this year. With this success, Audi Sport Italia now leads both the drivers’ and the teams’ standings in the endurance and sprint classifications. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 came out on top in the DTM Trophy for the first time this season with a victory and a second place, while Audi privateers celebrated podium successes with the Audi RS 3 LMS in China, Croatia, Germany and Spain.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

GM Orders Dealers To Stop Selling Certain Heavy Duty Trucks

The supply of new cars and trucks is already constrained, and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. High-demand and parts shortages are leaving dealer lots barren, and some GM dealers won’t be able to sell what’s still left on the lot. The automaker has had to issue a stop-sale order for the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD and the 2021 GMC Sierra HD, according to GM Authority.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Heat and sandstorms: Morocco test for the Audi RS Q e-tron

After testing in Germany and Spain, the team headed for the desert and the dunes for the first time in the heat of Morocco. Once again, all three driver crews were involved. Dakar record winner Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström took turns at the wheel of the highly complex prototype.
GERMANY
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi opens a brand exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital. The exhibition includes more...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy