Neckarsulm
Automobiles have been built for over 100 years at the Audi site in Neckarsulm. Driven by innovative ideas, passion and perfection, this site has transformed from a factory for knitting machines to a modern automobile production plant. AUDI AG is one of the largest employers in the Heilbronn-Franken economic region, with 15,710 employees (as of: December 31, 2020) working here for the mobility of the future. The company builds the Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi A6, Audi A7 and Audi A8 and their derivatives at the roughly one million square meter (10,763,910.4 sq ft) site. AUDI AG expanded the plant by approximately 30 additional hectares about six kilometers (3.7 mi) away in the Böllinger Höfe industrial park in the Heilbronn area. This is the headquarters of Audi Sport GmbH and the production site for the Audi R8 high-performance sports car and the fully electric Audi e-tron GT.www.audi-mediacenter.com
