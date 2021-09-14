Gaylord - Nancy Fay Dreffs, 74 of Gaylord, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 21, 1947, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Jeannette (LaBelle) Collins. She grew up in Auburn Heights and was a graduate of Avondale High School. Nancy moved to Gaylord in late 1960's from Auburn Heights. First and foremost she was a mom raising five children. She also worked as a machine operator at Cooper Standard. She always enjoyed family time, especially being a Nana. In her spare time, Nancy kept busy playing pool, camping, and with arts and craft projects. Nancy is survived by her children, Leah (Kory) Wendlandt of Sheboygan, WI, LaNette (Craig) Wegrecki of Cadillac, and Anthony (Sarah), Douglas (Deb) and Jason Dreffs all of Gaylord; grandchildren Autumn, Hunter-Rae, Shellby, Maranda and Harmony; her grand dogs, Raksha and Jordie; a brother, Lonnie (Glenis) Collins of Johannesburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy is additionally survived by her "sister-cousin" and her many "extra" kids that she cherished throughout the years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Hill; her sister, Kay Haskill and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 with a Rosary offered at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Mary Cathedral where visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place later at Resurrection Cemetery. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.