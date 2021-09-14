CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylord, MI

Nancy Fay Dreffs

Petoskey News-Review
 9 days ago

Gaylord - Nancy Fay Dreffs, 74 of Gaylord, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 21, 1947, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Jeannette (LaBelle) Collins. She grew up in Auburn Heights and was a graduate of Avondale High School. Nancy moved to Gaylord in late 1960's from Auburn Heights. First and foremost she was a mom raising five children. She also worked as a machine operator at Cooper Standard. She always enjoyed family time, especially being a Nana. In her spare time, Nancy kept busy playing pool, camping, and with arts and craft projects. Nancy is survived by her children, Leah (Kory) Wendlandt of Sheboygan, WI, LaNette (Craig) Wegrecki of Cadillac, and Anthony (Sarah), Douglas (Deb) and Jason Dreffs all of Gaylord; grandchildren Autumn, Hunter-Rae, Shellby, Maranda and Harmony; her grand dogs, Raksha and Jordie; a brother, Lonnie (Glenis) Collins of Johannesburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy is additionally survived by her "sister-cousin" and her many "extra" kids that she cherished throughout the years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Hill; her sister, Kay Haskill and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 with a Rosary offered at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Mary Cathedral where visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place later at Resurrection Cemetery. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.

www.petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Douglas, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
The Hill

US special envoy to Haiti quits over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest over his nation's “inhumane treatment of migrants,” a move that represents the sharpest internal criticism yet of the Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants. In a resignation letter, Ambassador Daniel Foote said that he could not be associated with “inhumane,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy