Audi Sport Italia won in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Endurance with the Audi R8 LMS for the second time this year. With this success, Audi Sport Italia now leads both the drivers’ and the teams’ standings in the endurance and sprint classifications. The Audi R8 LMS GT4 came out on top in the DTM Trophy for the first time this season with a victory and a second place, while Audi privateers celebrated podium successes with the Audi RS 3 LMS in China, Croatia, Germany and Spain.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO