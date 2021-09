The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with Black Stars coach C.K. Akonnor and his two assistants. In a statement, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association said it took the decision to terminate the appointment of Mr Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect following the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

6 DAYS AGO