• Hometown: Fayetteville, Ark. • 4-H Club: Washington County Goin’ Showin’ 4-H Club. “Currently, I have a poultry project and vegetable garden for 4-H. I have raised 12 Plymouth Rock laying hens and six Bova laying hens. I was able to take four pens of chickens to show at the Washington County Fair. I received red and blue ribbons for my hens and for the vegetables shown in the horticulture building. I received a special 4-H Parents Award for the green bell peppers I entered this year. I help my parents with several aspects of our farm. I have been operating heavy equipment and tractors since I was 6 years old. I like to help my dad in the shop and help my mom in her garden. I’m responsible for my hens. Our 4-H club has started meeting in person again so I am looking forward to more opportunities this year.”

