Elizabeth T. Buchanan
SYLVA – Elizabeth T. Buchanan, 91, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Elizabeth was born April 3, 1930, in Franklin, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel Buchanan Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Frank Howard Buchanan; sister Dolly Thompson and two infant sisters; brothers, Bill, George, Jess, Harry and Harold Thompson; sons-in-laws, Wilbert M. Carr and Larry Pressley.www.thefranklinpress.com
Comments / 0