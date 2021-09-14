Slovakia (Bratislava)

HSBC UK has launched an initiative to help branch staff in Wales learn or brush up on their Welsh language skills.The bank said the move will enable customers to converse with members of staff in Welsh if they wish to.The initiative will tap into the skills and knowledge of fluent Welsh speakers in the bank, as well as using online Government resources produced in Wales to promote and facilitate the use of the language.The bank is also working to ensure any new signage in branches in Wales is in Welsh first, and that it can offer brochures and customer literature in...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO