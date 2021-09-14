Slovakia (Bratislava)
In the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, Audi has been building the Audi Q7 since late 2005 and the new Audi Q8 since 2018 at the Volkswagen Slovakia plant. Automobiles from four brands are assembled under one roof here. The Volkswagen Slovakia Board of Management has three members: As of January 1, 2019, the Board is chaired by Dr. Oliver Grünberg (Board Member for Technology), Sebastian Krapoth is head of Human Resources and Dr. Frank Rösler is responsible for Finance.www.audi-mediacenter.com
