Cars

Audi S6 Avant TDI

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi S6 Avant TDI: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.5 (36.2 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 171 (275.2 g/mi) Sportiness meets efficiency – the new Audi S6 models make their entrance with torquey V6 TDI engines, offering customers in Europe the ideal performance models for the long haul. For the first time, Audi has combined an electric powered compressor with a 48-volt primary electrical system. The S sport suspension with damping control, dynamic all-wheel steering and the ceramic brake system tick all the boxes for dynamic cornering and deceleration. The striking design with the sophisticated looks of an S model lends these sporty full-size models particular presence.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

audi-mediacenter.com

Audi RS Q8

The new Audi RS Q8 is the top model in the Q product line. It combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. The new Audi RS Q8 will arrive at dealerships in Germany and other European countries during the first quarter of 2020. Prices in Germany for the sporty SUV coupe start at 127,000 euros.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S3 Sedan

Audi S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165* (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) A good 20 years ago, Audi opened up the sporty premium compact market segment with the first S3. Now the brand is presenting the new generation – an S3 Sportback and an S3 Sedan. Its 2.0 TFSI engine produces 228 kW (310 PS) of power and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque. Both models (S3 Sportback: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.4 (31.8 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 170–169 (273.6–272.0 g/mi); S3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.3–7.2 (32.2–32.7 US mpg); Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 166–165 (267.2–265.5 g/mi)) accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.8 seconds. A seven-speed S tronic, the quattro drive with intelligent control, and an S-specific sport suspension with optional damper control deliver the power to the road effortlessly. A number of other new features – including the operating concept, infotainment, and assist systems – round off the high-tech character of the S3 models.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI

Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 251 kW: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7,0 – 7,1; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 185 - 186. Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI. Its three-liter TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque. Audi...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A5 Family

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6,3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi prologue allroad (2015)

High-end technology and unrestricted everyday practicality, plus alluring elegance: The Audi prologue allroad is making its world premiere at Auto Shanghai. In any terrain, in any situation: the five-door model with the raised body provides a new emphasis in the Audi prologue show car family. Its operating concept enables digital interaction between driver and passengers; the plug-in hybrid drive impresses with 540 kW (734 hp), yet low consumption.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Aicon (2017)

With the four-door design vision Audi Aicon, the brand with the four rings is presenting a autonomous Audi of the future – with no steering wheel or pedals. As a design concept, the four-door 2+2 boldly leaps ahead to show the exterior and interior design of the next decades. The technology demonstrator combines innovations relating to the drivetrain, suspension, digitalization and sustainability in a visionary manner. The Aicon, too, is designed for purely electric operation and should be able to cover distances between 700 and 800 kilometers (435.0 - 497.1 mi) on a single charge.
HOME & GARDEN
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Q8 sport concept (2017)

Groundbreaking drive system technology and an accentuated sporty look: at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, Audi will be presenting another concept car which demonstrates the potential of the future Q8 model range. The Audi Q8 sport concept study demonstrates the vision Audi’s developers and designers have for the dynamic yet efficient SUV of tomorrow.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Q3 TFSI e

The Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e mark the first step into the world of electrified Q models from Audi. Their technology package is very similar to the A3 45 TFSI e: The 1.4 TFSI cooperates with a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) that outputs 85 kW of power and 330 Nm (243.4 lb-ft) of torque. Together, the two motors generate 180 kW (245 PS) of system output and 400 Nm (295.02 lb-ft) of system torque. Both the Q3 45 TFSI e** and the Sportback take 7.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph), and both models reach a top speed of 210 km/h (130.5 mph). In the NEDC cycle, the Q3 45 TFSI e consumes 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (39 to 32 grams of CO2(62.8 to 51.5 g/mi)). The Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e records the same values of 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (38 to 33 grams of CO2(61.2 to 53.1 g/mi)). Both compact SUVs can cover up to 61 km (37.9 mi) in the NEDC powered purely by electricity. In the WLTP, the distance is 51 km (31.7 mi) for the Q3 45 TFSI e** and 50 km (31.07 mi) for the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TT offroad concept (2014)

The Audi TT offroad concept breaks the mold, combining the sportiness of a coupe with the lifestyle and utility of a compact SUV. The four-door model, which Audi is presenting at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition, adds an entirely new expression to the Audi design language. Its plug-in hybrid drive with two electric motors and a system output of 300 kW (408 hp) provides for dynamic performance, yet consumes on average just 1.9 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers (123.8 US mpg).4.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TTS Roadster

Audi TT RS Roadster: Combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8.1 – 8.0; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 182 Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used. Shortly following the new TT, Audi will...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TT RS Coupé

Audi Sport hones the top model of the TT model series: With an even more dynamic look, the new TT RS (combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8,0 – 7,9; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181*) showcases with confidence what it has to offer. Its five-cylinder engine delivers 400 metric horsepower, accompanied by the unmistakable five-cylinder sound. The Coupé and Roadster will be found at dealers in Germany and other European countries from spring of 2019 on. Prices for the Coupé start at EUR 67,700. The Roadster starts at EUR 70,500.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S5 Cabriolet TFSI

Audi S5 Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 7.9 (29.4 – 29.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 – 179 (291.3 – 288.1 g/mi) The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1(37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6,1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A8 hybrid (2010)

The Audi A8 hybrid, which will be at dealers in the spring, is the only European full-hybrid in the segment and is also the world’s most efficient luxury-class hybrid sedan. Its 2.0 TFSI and the electric motor together produce 180 kW (245 hp) of system power. The brand’s flagship consumes on average just 6.3 liters of fuel per 100 km (37.34 US mpg).
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi RS e-tron GT: Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 20.2–19.3 (NEDC), 22.5–20.6 (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0. Electric mobility is becoming dynamic and fascinating, as proven by the Audi e-tron GT. The four-door coupé, which will be introduced on the market as an RS model at the same time, reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo: Its design is highly emotive, its technology is revolutionary. Two powerful electric motors provide confident electric all-wheel drive and stunning road performance. The high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 84 kWh enables ranges of up to 487 kilometers (302.6 mi) (for the Audi e-tron GT quattro) to be achieved and can be recharged extremely quickly thanks to its 800-volt technology. Suspension, lights, controls, connection, or e-tron sport sound: The Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT demonstrate accumulated technical expertise and the Audi brand’s passion for details.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A3 TDI clubsport quattro (2008)

Audi, the inventor of TDI, blazes a trail in the field of engine manufacture. At the 27th annual Lake Wörther Tour being held at the end of May in the Austrian province of Carinthia, the brand behind the four rings is showcasing this technology's potential with a sensational study. The two-liter TDI unit under the bonnet of the Audi A3 TDI clubsport quattro delivers 165 kW (224 hp) and musters up 450 Nm (331.90 lb-ft) of torque – the sort of pulling power normally associated with a sports car. The show car races from 0 to 100 km/h (62.14 mph) in just 6.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 240 km/h (149.13 mph).
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi crosslane coupé (2012)

Audi provides a glimpse of the future shape of design, along with automotive and drive concepts, through its Audi crosslane coupé concept car. This vehicle is an entirely new fusion of technology, engineering and design, and provides pointers to the design language of Audi’s future Q models. Audi provides a...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TechTalk

The Audi TechTalk is an online format specifically for journalists. In the form of multimedia content, we’re presenting to you complex and innovative technology topics along with the opportunity to engage in direct exchange with our experts. We’ll be covering current topics at regular intervals. Relevant background information and video compilations of all Audi TechTalk issues can be found here.
TECHNOLOGY
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi AI:ME (2019)

From futuristic vision vehicles to technologies ready for series production: At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Audi will offer a look at tomorrow’s mobility – and is already integrating future technology into its current products. CES is the world’s most important specialized fair for consumer electronics and will take place from January 7 to 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Audi will be presenting the Audi AI:ME as a personal mobility partner, the empathetic Audi Intelligence Experience technology, and the innovative 3D mixed reality head-up display, for example.
ELECTRONICS
audi-mediacenter.com

Hybrid fuel cell / Audi h-tron

Because fuel cell technology – h-tron – presents a whole series of opportunities for sustainable mobility in the medium term, the Audi development engineers are also advancing this technology. The fuel cell is at its best when operated with sustainably-produced hydrogen. Audi is developing pioneering solutions with respect to both the technology and production of the fuel.
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

AUDI RS3 8V BUYER’S GUIDE

The Audi RS3 was the marque’s first crack at a mega-hatch, highlighting Audi’s ambitions to take a slice of the performance hatch pie. Eminently tunable as well as a good secondhand buy, what should you look for if you fancy buying the second generation 8V model?. Guide from Fast Car....
CARS

