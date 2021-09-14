Audi S6 Avant TDI

The Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e mark the first step into the world of electrified Q models from Audi. Their technology package is very similar to the A3 45 TFSI e: The 1.4 TFSI cooperates with a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) that outputs 85 kW of power and 330 Nm (243.4 lb-ft) of torque. Together, the two motors generate 180 kW (245 PS) of system output and 400 Nm (295.02 lb-ft) of system torque. Both the Q3 45 TFSI e** and the Sportback take 7.6 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph), and both models reach a top speed of 210 km/h (130.5 mph). In the NEDC cycle, the Q3 45 TFSI e consumes 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (39 to 32 grams of CO2(62.8 to 51.5 g/mi)). The Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e records the same values of 1.7 to 1.4 liters of fuel per 100 km (138.4 to 168.0 US mpg) (38 to 33 grams of CO2(61.2 to 53.1 g/mi)). Both compact SUVs can cover up to 61 km (37.9 mi) in the NEDC powered purely by electricity. In the WLTP, the distance is 51 km (31.7 mi) for the Q3 45 TFSI e** and 50 km (31.07 mi) for the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO