Mound, MN

Owen C. Fuglseth

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen C. Fuglseth, age 75, of Mound, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at his side, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Longtime employee at City of Deephaven. Served his country in the US Army in Thailand. He is survived by his wife, Rosie; three children, Shelley (Darryl) Frederickson, Stacey (Michael) Larson, Jeffery (Molly) Fuglseth; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5218 Bartlett Blvd, Mound. Luncheon will be served after the service at Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd, Mound. Private Interment will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Owen’s honor to the Cancer Society of your choice.

