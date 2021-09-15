RYAN Case No. 21 PR 46

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 46 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS R. RYAN A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth JUNE 14, 1948 and date of death AUGUST 23, 2021 was domiciled in DUNN County, State of WISCONSIN, with a mailing address of E5800 400th AVE., MENOMONIE, WI 54751 THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the DUNN County Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room COURTROOM 1, before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner HON. JAMES M. PETERSON, on OCTOBER 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is DECEMBER 14, 2021. 3. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room 1500. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. * The names or addressees of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: MYRA HUETE, EDITH GUILLEN, VERONICA GUIDO TRANA If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-232-2611 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: BRENT D. SKINNER - SKINNER LAW FIRM, LLC Address: 3120 SCHNEIDER AVE. E, SUITE 2 MENOMONIE, WI 54751 Telephone Number: 715-235-5556 Bar Number: 1016077 BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED: September 8, 2021 Electronically signed by James M. Peterson Circuit Court Judge 9/15 9/22 9/29 LAC86460 WNAXLP.