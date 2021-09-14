CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lighting technology

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi Q5 40 TDI: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.4 – 5.3 (43.6-44.4 mpg US) Combined CO2 emission in g/km: 143 – 139 (230-224 g/mi) Audi is the world’s leading brand for automotive lighting technology, and new solutions such as Matrix laser headlights continue to drive progress. In addition to its function, the lighting of Audi models is also of central importance as a design element. The lighting visualizes the brand’s core values – progressiveness, sportiness and sophistication to a great extent.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi opens a brand exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital. The exhibition includes more...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Hospital Lighting Market – Advantages of LED Technology over conventional lighting system also expected to fuel the growth of the market

The Global business research report published on “Hospital Lighting Market – Growth Drivers, Challenges Ahead, Industry Insights, Supply, Revenue Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2021 -2027“. The Hospital Lighting research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Hospital Lighting industry for 2018-2026. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing. Hospital Lighting manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Hospital Lighting industry.
MARKETS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Bajío Sunglasses Launches Rx Program With Proprietary LAPIS Blue Light Blocking Technology

New Smyrna Beach, FL (September, 22 2021) – Bajío, the manufacturer of high-end performance fishing and lifestyle sunglasses, is excited to announce the launch of its Rx sunglass program, marking the brand’s first step into the prescription eyewear market since launching in April, 2021. This program provides prescription services for all 12 frame styles through Bajío’s in-house Rx team and partner Rx dealers across the country.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Lighting#Tdi#G Mi#Matrix
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
boropark24.com

Supreme Lighting Maximizes the Power of Light

Do you feel that your home is too dark, but you are not ready to make major renovations?. Did you know that the lighting in your home can transform its atmosphere and improve your kids’ moods?. Maybe you are just looking to buy a nice fixture for your home, and...
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

LED-Powered Pedal Lights

A new LED light concept is designed to keep cyclists safe at night. Redshift Sports has designed a set of smart LED bike pedals that turn on with the motion of pedaling. Dubbed the Arclight Pedals, these new LED lights could revolutionize how cyclists ride at night. These lights are...
BICYCLES
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
tucsonlifestyle.com

A Light Touch

Architects Darci Hazelbaker and Dale Rush of Hazelbaker-Rush bought their 1927 Spanish Revival bungalow in 2008 in part because of its location near the University of Arizona. “We were drawn to its proximity to downtown and the university, where Darci is a lecturer,” says Rush. “We can walk or ride our bikes to our favorite markets, coffee shops and taco joint.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Modulo lighting collection by Federico Peri for CTO Lighting

Dezeen Showroom: designed by Federico Peri for CTO Lighting, the Modulo lighting collection is characterised by its interplay of opal and smoky textured glass. The range includes a chandelier, pendant and wall light, all made up of the same oblong glass modules arranged into linear lighting sculptures and completed with architectural metalwork.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Detroit News

Ford extends production downtime at Kansas City plant due to chip shortage

Ford Motor Co. next week is cutting back production at a key North American plant due to the semiconductor chip shortage that continues to disrupt auto production worldwide. The Dearborn automaker on Wednesday confirmed that both F-150 truck and Transit van production will be down at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri next week.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy