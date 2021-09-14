CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi S6 Sedan TDI

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi S6 Sedan TDI: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3 – 6.2 (37.3 – 37.9 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 165 – 164 (265.5 – 263.9 g/mi) Sportiness meets efficiency – the new Audi S6 models make their entrance with torquey V6 TDI engines, offering customers in Europe the ideal performance models for the long haul. For the first time, Audi has combined an electric powered compressor with a 48-volt primary electrical system. The S sport suspension with damping control, dynamic all-wheel steering and the ceramic brake system tick all the boxes for dynamic cornering and deceleration. The striking design with the sophisticated looks of an S model lends these sporty full-size models particular presence.

