Not what I was saying or intending at all.

I was simply making a comment about the photo that was posted by the team. There were two things that stood out in the photo, one was that several of the players were pretty jacked and it looked like Cole Kastner might be in the picture. I wasn’t suggesting or inferring anything more and it’s hard for me to see how that could be construed as suggesting that physique somehow relates to lacrosse skill, IQ, scoring goals or team success. That said, I am bullish on this team as we are coming off back to back titles with a lot of really great and experienced players returning, but looking at a still photo of them after a stair workout doesn’t lead me to respond with questions about their lacrosse ability. As Bronco would say, nothing wrong with being an AA lacrosse player AND being ripped.