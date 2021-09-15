Agenda 9-20-21 Regular Meeting

OFFICIAL NOTICE TO ELECTORS OF ADOPTION OF INITIAL RESOLUTIONS Initial resolutions were adopted at the regular meeting of the Common Council of the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin (the "City"), on September 9, 2021, and promptly recorded, providing for the issuance of general obligation bonds of the City in the amounts and for the public purposes, as follows: AMOUNT /s/ PURPOSE $5,850,000 /s/ Street improvements, street improvement funding and street lighting 3,620,000 /s/ Construction of engine houses, and for pumps, water mains, reservoirs and all other reasonable facilities for fire protection apparatus or equipment for fire protection 825,000 /s/ Libraries 1,170,000 /s/ Parks and public grounds 485,000 /s/ Bridges 1,020,000 /s/ Construction of police facilities For the purpose of paying the various installments of principal of and interest on the aforesaid bonds as they severally mature, prior to their issuance and delivery there shall be levied on all taxable property in the City a direct annual irrepealable tax sufficient for that purpose. The bonds authorized to be issued by the various Initial Resolutions set out above shall be issued by the City of La Crosse unless, before 5:00 P.M., on October 9, 2021, a petition is filed in the office of the City Clerk by electors numbering at least ten percent (10%) of the votes cast for governor in the City at the last general election requesting that the initial resolution be submitted to the electors. Dated: September 9, 2021 /s/ Nikki M. Elsen City Clerk 9/14 LAC86500 WNAXLP.

