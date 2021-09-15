So you’re convinced after two games and forgetting the last three seasons?

The Dora Lady Falcons softball team racked up three wins and two losses recently, bringing their season record to 5-4 after a busy week. Dora started off its game-packed week with a home-field 14-3 win over Bakersfield Monday, Sept. 7. The Dora girls were led by Cassidy Hambelton, who collected 3 hits against the Lady Lions. Dora’s Autumn Nold had 2 hits, 5 RBIs and a home run. Cally Depriest, Shauna Lake and Mckenna Miller also collected 2 hits each during the game. “Kenley Howard pitched well for us, with 5 strikeouts and only allowing 4 hits,” said Dora coach Dylan Fox.
