The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is an important and somber observance for Americans and others. Terrorists attacked the United States and left many thousands of people dead, injured, or afflicted with long-term health problems. People across the country — and around the world – are still struggling to recover and understand a lifetime of loss that occurred in just a few hours on a single day. The attack was brutal and frightening, but it also brought many people together. Please join us as we honor September 11th, Patriot's Day, and the lives that were changed by it so we can continue to work toward peace, in our own lives and peace in the world.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO