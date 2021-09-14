Your Guide to Metro Atlanta’s New Home Market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe real estate market has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the last year. Homebuyers on the hunt for their dream residences are finding increased prices and decreased inventory. However, this has opened the door for the new home market to emerge as an excellent option for buyers. In fact, homebuilders across metro Atlanta have stepped up to the plate with the development of spectacular communities and new homes that are beyond compare. To get the 411 on what’s really happening out there, KNOWAtlanta talked to Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of the New Homes Division for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Here, she shares her insights on the current state of the market and what you can expect when you decide to purchase a brand new home.

