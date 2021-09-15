CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo

Cook fettuccine according to package instructions until al dente. Strain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water. While pasta is cooking, melt 1/4 cup butter in large skillet over medium high heat. Add cream and pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth. Add parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg and stir until...

The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Pozole Verde

Pozole is Mexican comfort food at its finest. A large stock pot of slow simmered meat in broth that's punched up with roasted tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, lime, oregano and cilantro, this satisfying soup is perfect for holidays, weeknight dinners and everything in between. The traditional soup originated in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Creamy Avocado Chicken Salad Recipe

There are plenty of different types of salads to make, including your basic salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. There are also several options for a salad with a mayo base, including tuna salad, potato salad, and of course, chicken salad. This recipe for creamy chicken salad adds some avocado and red onions to that version, and it's filled with wonderful flavors that will please your palate. This dish is excellent for a quick lunch or as a side for a BBQ, and kids and adults alike will go wild for it. If you are a lover of all things avocado (and let's be honest ... who isn't?), then this is the perfect recipe for you! It's light and delicious, and our mouths are watering just thinking about it!
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Football season has officially started, which means you're likely in need of some new game day recipes. In this turkey chili recipe, the addition of pumpkin complements the dish's hearty flavors, making it perfect for any fall gathering. How to Make Your Favorite Stadium Foods at Home.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Creamy Chocolate Mousse Pie Recipe

Rich, creamy chocolate mousse pie is a perfect treat for everyone who likes mousse and chocolate. Deep, decadent mousse is nestled in a chocolate coated chocolate cookie crust and topped with a light, fluffy whipped cream cloud. So simple to make it’s silly!. Servings 8-10 Ingredients:. For the crust:. 9-ounces...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)

These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted. ½...
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Slow-Cooked Creamy Mushroom Tomato Chicken Thighs

Chef Ryan Scott whips up a hearty meal that you'll love through the cooler months. For more recipes from Chef Ryan, try his Fried Tomatoes With Garlic Black Bean Chili and Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast Salad. Arrange the onions on the bottom evenly of the slow cooker. Top with chicken...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Pumpkin Risotto

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, warm the oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and sauté until tender, about 3-5 minutes, but do not let the onion brown. Add the rice and the pumpkin, and stir. Add the wine. Stir and cook until the wine evaporates.
RECIPES
Real Food RN

Keto Sheet Pan Bake Creamy Tomato Basil Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes. This high-protein dish is a perfect quick meal to throw together during the week. Pair it with your favorite sides or a salad for a complete dinner. Ingredients. 4 large chicken breasts, skinless and deboned (we use Butcher...
RECIPES
whole30.com

One-Pot Creamy Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup

We recently got our hands on the Our Place Perfect Pot, and our first thought was one-pot meals, so we immediately made this One-Pot Creamy Chicken and “Rice” Soup. One-pot meals are convenient (fewer dishes to wash) and cozy (think Whole30 comfort food). The Perfect Pot has several features that make this kind of cooking a breeze: a rack that can be used for roasting or steaming; a snug-fitting lid, great for braising; a perfect-pour spout and built-in strainer; and a built-in spoon rest to keep the mess to a minimum.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Pumpkin Blondies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Pumpkin Blondies recipe easily combines simple pantry ingredients like, pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree, into a perfect balance of cakey, soft, and chewy textures with just the right amount of fall flavor. Sweetly spiced, they are everything nice about a seasonal pumpkin dessert in a fun and festive form of a blondie.
RECIPES
seriouseats.com

Creamy Cucumber Salad

After I’ve consumed my share of the meat, carbs, and drinks available at any picnic or barbeque, I find myself desperately looking around for something fresh and light and hopefully not drenched in mayo to round out the meal. Something like this cucumber salad: spears of crisp, crunchy Persian cucumber coated in a bright and nutty tahini sauce flavored with lemon, dill, shallots, and garlic.
RECIPES
The Independent

Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée is a ‘proper decadent pud’

Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.Chocolate orange crème bruléeServes: 2, plus 2 leftover pudsIngredients:100ml double cream300ml semi-skimmed milk100g dark chocolate (70%)4 large free-range eggs80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling1 orangeSeasonal berries, to serveMethod:Get ahead: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely...
RECIPES
halfbakedharvest.com

Hard Cider Pretzels with Creamy Honey Mustard.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Hard Cider Pretzels with Creamy Honey Mustard, simply the best! Homemade soft pretzel dough made with autumn spiced cider and baked until golden. These pretzels are soft, chewy, and rich with autumn flavors. Serve each salty pretzel up with a creamy spicy honey mustard…such a classic and SO GOOD. Serve these up for game day or as a delicious appetizer for any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Creamy Chicken & Ravioli Skillet

1 (10.5-ounce) package frozen garlic bread sticks, heated according to package directions. Place ravioli into a large pot of boiling water and return to a boil. Cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add half-and-half, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt,...
RECIPES
Just a Taste

Creamy Homemade Tomato Soup

Whip up comfort in a bowl with a tried-and-tested recipe for Creamy Homemade Tomato Soup. I have two women to thank for inspiring my career in food media: the legendary Ina Garten and the equally as legendary woman who I call Mom. Both are superstars in my world, and both instilled a love of entertaining and cooking, especially for comfort.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

PUMPKIN BROWNIES

Pumpkin Brownies made with pumpkin, cinnamon and pumpkin spice and then topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting. Soft, moist and absolutely the perfect fall dessert!. It’s no secret that we really love pumpkin around here. Even with all of the fabulous pumpkin recipes we have, I still keep finding new favorites. Not sure how that is possible, but I really do think these pumpkin brownies are one of the best pumpkin desserts I’ve tried so far. My family devoured all of them within about 24 hours and kept asking when I was going to make more.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Pumpkin Orange Cookies

Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg, pumpkin, orange juice and orange zest and mix well. Add the flour mixture gradually. Stir in the nuts. Drop by...
RECIPES
San Francisco Chronicle

Creamy eggplant and crispy chicken with less fat? Here's how to do it

One of my biggest hangups with cooking eggplant is that a small amount of oil never quite satisfies them; eggplant wants, needs, countless glugs of oil for it to taste good while other veggies are not so...thirsty. But, when you give eggplant what it wants, it is satisfyingly unctuous, rich and even custardy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

