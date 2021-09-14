Predictions for anisotropic X-ray signatures in the circumgalactic medium: imprints of supermassive black hole driven outflows

We study gravitational lensing in strong field limit by a static spherically symmetric hairy black hole in quartic scalar field Horndeski theory. We find an increase in the deflection angle $\alpha_D$, photon sphere radius $x_{ps}$, and angular position $\theta_{\infty}$ that increases more quickly while angular separation $s$ more slowly, but ratio of the flux of the first image to all other images $r_{mag}$ decreases rapidly with increasing magnitude of the hair $q$. We find that the angular position or the the separation of the first and second order images is very insensitive to the changes in the source position $\beta$. Therefore, the separation of these images could give accurate estimation of the distance of black hole of known mass. We also discuss the astrophysical consequences in the supermassive black holes at the centre of several galaxies and note that the hairy black holes in Horndeski gravity can be quantitatively distinguished from the Schwarzschild black hole. Notably, we find that the deviation $\Delta\theta_{\infty}$ of hairy black holes in Horndeski gravity from their general relativity (GR) counterpart, for supermassive black holes Sgr A* and M87, respectively, can reach as much as $25.192~\mu$as and $18.92~\mu$as (for $q=-0.5$) while $\Delta s$ is about $1.121~\mu$as for Sgr A* and $0.8424~\mu$as for M87*. The ratio of the flux of the first image to all other images suggest that the Schwarzschild images are brighter than those of the hairy black holes in Horndeski gravity wherein the deviation $|\Delta r_{mag}|$ is as much as 3.082. The results suggest that observational tests of hairy black holes in Horndeski gravity are indeed feasible.

