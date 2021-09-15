CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TERESA ROESE

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeresa Roese, 60, of Navasota, passed away Friday, September 10, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at Faith Outreach Christian Center with Pastor Henry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

