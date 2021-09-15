CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 sends escapist back to prison after 30 years of freed life

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra, Australia — A 64-year-old fugitive walked into a Sydney police station to give himself up almost 30 years after he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison, police said on Wednesday. Darko Desic decided to go back to prison because Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown made him jobless and homeless, media reported.

