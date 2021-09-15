CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS # 1892164 - $205,900

Cadillac News
 4 days ago

MLS # 1892164 - $205,900 (Baldwin Area) NEW LISTING- RIVER FRONTAGE BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE RIVER FRONTAGE!!!! * 565' on The Little S. Branch of the Pere Marquette! 3 Bd /2 Bth Home w/ 3 season porch! Beautiful Views & Sounds of the River Fishing, Kayaking & National Forest Nearby! Call Angela Tuck today (231)878-4285 ERA GREATER NORTH PROPERTIES 3080 W 13th Street Cadillac MI 49601.

www.cadillacnews.com

