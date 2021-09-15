Hoopeston Area Soccer, Volleyball and Cissna Park Volleyball updates from 9/14/21

The Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Soccer team jumped back into VVC play against Iroquois West. The Cornjerkers improved their VVC record to 6-0 with a 4-1 victory. Kayden Wallace got the Cornjerkers on the board at the twenty minute mark of the first half by getting his head on the ball after Nick Hofer fired a throw-in pass to him. Less than two minutes later Talen Gredy found himself in a perfect spot to make it 2-0 after Hofer once again made a great crossing pass. Nick Hofer scored with five minutes and twenty-seven seconds to make the score 3-0. Iroquois West's only score came right before halftime when Andreade Santiago was able to convert after a Cornjerker mistake.