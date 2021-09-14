We can feel the love of Jesus
“My relationship with our Savior has grown immensely,” said Nate Burden, who recently returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “In the hardest times of my mission when I wondered if it was worth it, (the Savior) was there to remind me that it was, whether for those I taught or for my own development. I learned that we can feel (of His love and the love of the) Father if we want to and if we make the effort needed to hear them.”www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0