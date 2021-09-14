CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

We can feel the love of Jesus

myheraldreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My relationship with our Savior has grown immensely,” said Nate Burden, who recently returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “In the hardest times of my mission when I wondered if it was worth it, (the Savior) was there to remind me that it was, whether for those I taught or for my own development. I learned that we can feel (of His love and the love of the) Father if we want to and if we make the effort needed to hear them.”

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Chris and Common Sense: Four restraints against evil

One of the best messages I heard this last year was an explanation of how God has given humanity four restraints against evil. The reason I thought it was so memorable was because of its biblical clarity and timeliness. It was a timely message because this last year has been filled with the most disruption to our society that I have ever experienced. The message brought clarity because it showed how the Bible explains what happens to a society when God’s societal restraints have been removed.
RELIGION
Clayton News Daily

MORRIS: Jesus loves the 'weeds' among us

To me, one of the most moving accounts of Jesus is found in Luke 8. A woman who had hemorrhaged for many years was following Him amid a large crowd. She reached out and touched the hem of His garment in hope of being cured. At that moment her flow stopped.
TEMPLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
cheyenneminuteman.com

Can we get back to ‘United We Stand’?

If you’re old enough to remember, there was fear, sorrow, anger, and ultimately resolve. As Americans, we were all in this together. If you are too young to have experienced this yourself, you have undoubtedly seen the images and learned about that day. Twenty years later Americans are divided as...
Commonwealth Journal

And we have not love

America is in a battle for the soul of the nation. We can excuse the blunders of the early centuries, ascribing the blame to the underdeveloped intellectual precepts of leadership and power and the proclivity to embrace mythopoetic ideologies. But we are now in the twenty first century, flawed ideologies...
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

No one can read the Gospels without feeling the actual presence of Jesus

Dear Rev. Graham: There was a day when even entertainers acknowledged that Jesus was who He said He was, yet did not claim Him as their Savior. Today there’s a deep hatred at the mention of His name. Can people acknowledge Jesus as a real person and still not believe? — A.J.
RELIGION
Pastors.com

How Can I Have the “Attitude of Jesus”?

“Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, as He already existed in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but emptied Himself by taking the form of a bond-servant and being born in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death: death on a cross.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Heavenly Father#Spirit#Brigham Young University
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Why We Love the Y

This summer the Y asked members, seasonal visitors, donors, and people of all ages who came through our doors to list their reasons they love the Y. The inside wall was dotted with over 70 responses ranging from “something for everyone” to “my home away from home,” to “yoga, friends, everything,” to “helps develop our youth,” “swimming,” and as Jeannie Sullivan wrote, “the Y loves me!” We do indeed. Bruce Harris loves “Y-Arts” and Joan Teele loves that the Y “helps develop our youth.” Fittingly, Holly Stover loves the “sense of community” that the Y fosters.
FOOD & DRINKS
sdstandardnow.com

Yes, Jesus laughed. We seldom think of it but need to understand the importance of laughter, and choose to relish life

Once on a trip to India, we toured a recycling warehouse. When you are a country with a great many poor, you naturally recycle. Anything and everything can be useful. That’s why when styrofoam invaded India and took over the task of holding your morning chai at the train station, you would see children along the tracks, recovering the styrofoam cups, trying to resell them to the tea stalls.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
Thrive Global

Jess Hoeper: “You will never feel bad about choosing love!”

As a part of my series about “Big Ideas That Might Change The World In The Next Few Years” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Hoeper. Jess is an author, social worker and reflective coach. Jess owns her own business Ray of HOPE, where she works with human service leaders and provides reflective coaching. She has developed a framework for her coaching method called the reflective coaching path, where she works to enhance self-awareness and helps leaders know them selves so well that they feel comfortable leading from the guiding trinity of mind, body, and soul. Jess’s professional passion is working with child welfare leaders. When Jess is not working, she is raising five kids with her husband on their family farm in Minnesota.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

We Can Make It Work

Sorry to leave you hanging so close to production on the series. The good news is that, on the creative side, we can make it work. There are a few small scheduling issues related to Grant’s other commitments, but, if the Guys really want him, we think that we can make it work.
TV SERIES
Daily Advocate

We cannot forget

DARKE COUNTY — Much like earlier generations remember the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 or the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, millions of Americans alive today can readily recall where they were and what they were doing when they first heard the news of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy