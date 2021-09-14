Our Fall Reader Support Campaign Needs You

I’m President of Auburn Engineers, Inc., an international consulting engineering company. We had a large contract with Ontario Power and 9/11 was our first day on the job. I was reviewing the operations of Sir Adam Beck power plant at Niagara Falls, Canada, one of the largest in the world. I had a new employee with me that day, a Canadian, Stephen, who eventually moved to Auburn and still lives here, and although he is no longer an employee he remains a good friend. We took a short mid-morning break and went to the control room. Astounded, I noticed a city on fire showing on their control room monitors, and I thought “Gee, the Canadians get to watch thriller movies on their shift.” I could not have been more wrong! They quickly explained that terrorists had attacked the U.S., and New York City was on fire. The power plant is directly under the Peace Bridge between the U.S. and Canada. I remember that every time I was outside, there was no movement on a bridge that normally carries hundreds and thousands of vehicles. No movement at all, all day long. It was a stunning visual that the US was shut down — everything was at a standstill!

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO