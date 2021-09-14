Our Fall Reader Support Campaign Needs You

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

By Lisa Green
ruralintelligence.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're most likely aware that almost no publication can rely on advertising as its sole source of income anymore. That's why we come to you — because if you're reading this, you value what Rural Intelligence delivers every single week. We have a goal this fall to raise $10,000 and are asking you to commit to a monthly recurring payment. Why? Because we need to be able to rely on your continuing support. When we can count on your monthly contribution, we can plan our editorial content going forward. In turn, you can continue to expect the relevant, enlightening, and entertaining content you’ve come to depend on from Rural Intelligence.

www.ruralintelligence.com

