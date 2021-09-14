Newsletter: Tuesday, September 14th 2021

--Minnesota Power in a statement Tuesday stated that a large power outage effected Little Falls Monday night. Reports started around 10:25pm and at one point the entire northeast and southeast side of town were without power effecting over 3,700 customers of the power supplier. Power crews worked for hours in restoring power to the outage area and power was being reported shortly after 12:30am for some and after 2am for others depending on the outskirt areas of the outage. The outage spanned from Highway 10 to the Mississippi River, with power staying on to customers east and north of Highway 10, and west of the river. The outage also affected 310 customers of Little Falls Towship, more customers in Belle Prairie and Bellevue Township. Though an official report on the why the outage occurred was not released, power line work was being seen by many residents in the overnight hours in southeast Little Falls.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO