Newsletter: Tuesday, September 14th 2021

Tuesday, September 14th 2021

 9 days ago

--Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person and hurt two more in Long Prairie. The incident happened around 3:30am Sunday morning. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast. When authorities arrived on the scene they found a man in the yard who was declared dead. A second victim was taken via ambulance to Long Prairie Hospital and later air-lifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The sheriff's office says a third victim showed up at Long Prairie Hospital and was also transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. None of the victim's names have been released. The BCA and Long Prairie Police Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Thursday, September 9th 2021

--After stepping down from his leadership position in the Minnesota Senate last week, Republican Senator Paul Gazelka announced yesterday morning his candidacy for governor of Minnesota. The District 9 Senator from Nisswa that covers Morrison, Crow Wing and Cass Counties said yesterday at the Minnesota State Capitol that he is concerned about the direction in which the state is headed and wants to become governor to change that direction. The election of Governor of Minnesota is not until November of 2022.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Wednesday, September 15th 2021

--Minnesota Power in a statement Tuesday stated that a large power outage effected Little Falls Monday night. Reports started around 10:25pm and at one point the entire northeast and southeast side of town were without power effecting over 3,700 customers of the power supplier. Power crews worked for hours in restoring power to the outage area and power was being reported shortly after 12:30am for some and after 2am for others depending on the outskirt areas of the outage. The outage spanned from Highway 10 to the Mississippi River, with power staying on to customers east and north of Highway 10, and west of the river. The outage also affected 310 customers of Little Falls Towship, more customers in Belle Prairie and Bellevue Township. Though an official report on the why the outage occurred was not released, power line work was being seen by many residents in the overnight hours in southeast Little Falls.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Friday, September 17th 2021

--Four tornado warnings were issued for Morrison County last evening starting just after 5:30pm until after 7:30pm. Areas from Swanville to Sobieski, Randall to Camp Ripley, Lastrup, southeast of Pierz to Buckman, Lakin and Morrill were affected in these warnings. In Little Falls during this time a few showers but nothing severe, later in the overnight Little Falls Airport had 1.25 inches of rain. Many pictures and reports of severe weather were posted on websites and social media from Thursday night as hail the size of ping pong and tennis balls northeast of Little Falls, strong winds and there were spotted wall clouds and funnel clouds across the county. A wall cloud was seen east of Little Falls and another shared video of a funnel that nearly reached the ground near Lastrup. Many tornado warnings were issued around the county on Thursday evening but the National Weather Service had not confirmed any tornado touchdowns.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

