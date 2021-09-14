Can I take someone to court for false advertisinga car?

Do you REALLY expect that people selling cars are required to advertise "its running hot" or "it overheats?" Thats YOUR job to inspect the car and make sure it suits your needs and you know its condition. Did you not have a mechanic inspect it before you bought it? If you bought the car "as is" - absent being able to PROVE - not just allege - fraud, this is likely something you will need to have repaired at your expense.