CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Can I take someone to court for false advertisinga car?

By Asked in Tallahassee, FL
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Do you REALLY expect that people selling cars are required to advertise "its running hot" or "it overheats?" Thats YOUR job to inspect the car and make sure it suits your needs and you know its condition. Did you not have a mechanic inspect it before you bought it? If you bought the car "as is" - absent being able to PROVE - not just allege - fraud, this is likely something you will need to have repaired at your expense.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Boyfriend of missing woman issues written statement

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The North Port police have tried to talk to the boyfriend of the missing North Port woman to no avail, however the family lawyer has issued a written statement on behalf of the family. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday....
NORTH PORT, FL
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Law#Social Worker#Legal Advice
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Time Out Global

Unvaccinated people attempting to enter a business will be slapped with a ‘substantial fine’

Once the state begins to unlock next month, unvaccinated people who attempt to enter a business such as a pub, restaurant, bar, gym or shop will be slapped with a “substantial fine”, NSW health minister Brad Hazzard has confirmed, although he did not cite specifically how big this fine would be. Currently, people breaching lockdown rules can be issued an on-the-spot fine ranging from $1000-$5000 depending on the severity of the infringement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Angelo LIVE!

Buyer Calls Cops After Drug Deal Goes South at Chinese Buffet

ABILENE, TX – Two men were taken to the Taylor County Jail after one of them called the cops during a drug deal gone bad. The Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of S 1st St., the China Star Buffett, for the report of a robbery. Prior...
ABILENE, TX
The Free Press - TFP

Maryland Husband And Wife Indicted in $20 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme

A Maryland couple has been charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and related charges for money laundering, filing false tax returns and identity theft. According to the indictment, from 1996 to the present, James and Maureen Wilson, of Owings Mills, allegedly conspired to defraud insurance companies by obtaining over 30 life insurance policies for applicants by mispresenting their health, wealth, and existing life insurance coverage. The total death benefits from these policies allegedly was approximately $20 million.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Kylen Schulte’s father blasts police over failure to make arrest in Moab murders after they rule out Brian Laundrie link

The father of a newlywed bride murdered in a Utah double homicide that was linked to Gabby Petito’s disappearance has torn into authorities over their handling of the case.Kylen Schulte, 24, and her wife Crystal Turner were were last seen leaving Woody’s Tavern in Moab, on 13 August.Their partially-dressed bodies were discovered by a friend with multiple gunshot wounds on 18 August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains near Moab.The case became embroiled in the nationwide hunt for Ms Petito, after it emerged she and boyfriend Brian Laundrie had a violent argument on 12 August outside the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy