Pandemic exposes channel digital marketing skills gap

Your children are digital natives. If they weren’t whizzes at Zoom, Google Drive, and SeeSaw before remote learning, they certainly could tutor you now. But knowing how to navigate digital tools and platforms — for completing lessons, assignments, tests, and more — is not the same as knowing how to harness them to their full potential. The fact is that many students — with and without ADHD — fail to take advantage of all the digital features and controls available to help them achieve better school organization and productivity.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO