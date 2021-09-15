CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic exposes channel digital marketing skills gap

By Simon Quicke,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a need for vendors and partners to step up their digital marketing skills, after the experiences of the last 18 months exposed a shortfall in expertise. Channel marketing experts Coterie, along with research partner the University of Huddersfield, have produced a report, Driving value from Ecosystems 2.0, that shines a light on the state of play, with it clear that partners must be prepared to reach customers in different ways.

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Digital Marketing Executive

We’re looking for someone with a passion for digital marketing and creating comms that really pack a punch. You are a collaborative team player with bags of drive and determination to succeed in achieving sales and audience growth targets through an iterative process of fine-tuning and optimisation of messaging and execution as you go. You will have a proven track record of creating highly effective and persuasive email and social media marketing and comms and a strong understanding of what drives traffic and will elicit the greatest interaction and affinity with our brand.
JOBS
myheraldreview.com

On Digital Marketing: Is your business digital-first?

In the last decade, we’ve seen a dramatic change in how people use technology to get information and purchase products. Digital content has become increasingly more valuable to consumers, and business owners who want to stay relevant and grow are being challenged to focus on being digital-first to leverage new opportunities.
SMALL BUSINESS
physicianspractice.com

Marketing in the physical and digital realms

The importance of a digital marketing component alongside a physical marketing strategy. Rachael Sauceman, the head of strategic initiatives and internet marketing at Full Media, discusses the important of a digital marketing component alongside a physical marketing strategy.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Upskilling initiatives could close the technology skills gaps uncovered by remote work

Technology challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging trend of remote work uncovered technology skills gaps at many organizations, which in turn required new approaches to upskilling efforts, a Pluralsight report reveals. The report compiles survey results from more than 600 technology learners and leaders in the United...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Coterie#Ecosystems 2 0
information-age.com

National Coding Week 2021: addressing the digital skills gap

With National Coding Week starting today, we explore how the digital skills gap can be addressed to effectively fill coding positions post-pandemic. National Coding Week, a volunteer-led annual project that began in 2014, continues to encourage the nurturing of coding skills in order to close the skills gap within UK tech.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

6 HR Skills & Traits to Successfully Manage Digital Transformation and Disruption

U.S. human resources leaders’ responsibilities and roles have seen a whirlwind of changes for the past 20 or so months due to COVID-19. HR leaders have had to grapple with the move to remote work, the transition to hybrid work and now a pending federal government COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, affecting about 80 million U.S. workers. Not to mention — the so-called Great Resignation, where employees are quitting at the highest rate in decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CMSWire

Marketing's Growing Gap Between Strategy and Execution

Over the last decade new and welcomed strategies have revolutionized B2B marketing and sales. Technology innovations have largely driven this evolution. For example, marketing automation systems paved the way for inbound marketing strategies and the importance of content, thought leadership, social media, etc. Similarly, innovations in audience data (e.g., predictive...
ECONOMY
Axios

Digital Marketing Specialist

Mountain Khakis is your premium outdoor apparel outfitter. Born on the rugged frontier of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and groomed on southern charm, we offer premium and durable design with bold, timeless style. Job summary:. The Digital Marketing Specialist is responsible for a wide range of evolving digital marketing tasks including...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
Computer Weekly

Making a Reality of Lifelong Training in the Digital Age

One of the first events of the Conservative Party Conference is a warm-up discussion, on Sunday 3rd October, 4.15 – 5.15 in the main auditorium, on the theme of “Making a Reality of Lifelong TRAINING in the Digital Age”. Note that the theme is “Lifelong TRAINING” not “Lifelong Learning” (as per my recent blog). Also the event is about how to turn aspiration into attainment – not for enthusiasts to exchange dreams. The time for admiring problems is past.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computer Weekly

Inside nib’s digital transformation journey

Brendan Mills, CIO of nib, talks to Computer Weekly about the insurance company’s digital transformation strategy, including the use of chatbots to enable self-service, automating claims processes and empowering customers with data to improve their well-being. During the conversation with IT journalist Stephen Withers, Mills also shares about the importance...
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Utilising digital skills to tackle climate change

Sam Schofield, vice-president for EMEA & APAC at Udacity, discusses how arming the green economy with digital skills will be key to tackling climate change. The UK has placed a renewed focus on reaching net-zero emissions, with a recent Government pledging to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035 enshrined into law. However, tackling the challenge of climate change is no easy task for governments nor organisations, and needs to be met with workforces that possess the varied digital skills necessary to implement this transformation.
ENVIRONMENT
Ladders

A crash course in polishing your pandemic-damaged social skills

I’ve always been an extrovert by nature and found it easy to talk to most people. I’ve kissed the Blarney Stone. I’m usually at ease in groups of people, even when I don’t know anyone. But lately, that’s changed. Venturing out into gatherings or into offices is anxiety-inducing. In-person exchanges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techgig.com

#LiteracyDay: How companies are addressing skill gap in the current market

The market has evolved over the decade making companies embrace technological advancements. However, the pandemic caused companies to shift from office life to remote working overnight. This is not the only change that we witnessed amid the pandemic. Companies switched to the cloud model, started to work with Artificial Intelligence...
ECONOMY
ADDitude

3 Digital Skills That Ease Learning (and Life) for Students with ADHD

Your children are digital natives. If they weren’t whizzes at Zoom, Google Drive, and SeeSaw before remote learning, they certainly could tutor you now. But knowing how to navigate digital tools and platforms — for completing lessons, assignments, tests, and more — is not the same as knowing how to harness them to their full potential. The fact is that many students — with and without ADHD — fail to take advantage of all the digital features and controls available to help them achieve better school organization and productivity.
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

Audience Confidence Deepest Concern for U.K. Cinemas in Uncertain Post-Pandemic World, Survey Finds

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...
MOVIES
Computerworld

How the skills gap is increasing Australian government spend on IT services

The Australian government—federal, state, and local—is projected to spend $6 billion on IT services alone in 2021, with a 7.2% growth expected for 2022, or more than $6.4 billion, according to research firm Gartner. (Gartner does not include the education sector in its government spending forecast.) IT services includes infrastructure...
AUSTRALIA
wiartonecho.com

Opinion: Closing Canada's literacy gap in a pandemic

Celine Cooper and Asha Dixit • Special to Montreal Gazette. Of all the issues identified as pressing policy concerns in the 2021 federal election campaign, literacy is rarely mentioned by our party leaders. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Infosec Awards $130,000 in Security Education Scholarships to Help Close Cyber Skills and Diversity Gap

Thirteen cybersecurity professionals awarded lifetime access to hands-on cybersecurity training. Infosec today announced 13 recipients of the 2021 Infosec Accelerate Scholarship. Established in 2018 to encourage new talent to join the cybersecurity industry and close the growing skills gap, the program awards lifetime access to Infosec Skills to help recipients launch and advance their cybersecurity careers.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy