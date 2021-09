The Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence (CTLE) launched the Partnership for Inclusive Education in the Fall 2020 semester. The program’s goal is to create culturally responsive learning environments for all students and open dialogue on how students and faculty perceive teaching and learning. It provides faculty with the opportunity to work with one student each semester, who is not enrolled in their course. The partners focus on one course, sharing perspectives on teaching and learning. Faculty reflect on their teaching goals and strategies in the context of a specific course with the input of the student consultant.

