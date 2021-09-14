Recreational Cannabis Markets Rack Up Tax Revenue In First Half

A person could be forgiven for being a bit confused about the future of legal marijuana businesses in rural Deschutes County. First, the County voted—along with the rest of the state—in 2014 to legalize cannabis businesses. Then, in 2016, a panel of experts convened to help write rules for cannabis companies. After persecution by a cannabis-hostile Board of County Commissioners (aided and abetted by an equally hostile sheriff's department) between 2017 and 2019, however, the Board stopped permitting marijuana businesses in 2019. Voters ultimately confirmed this decision at the ballot box in 2020. All existing marijuana businesses in unincorporated Deschutes County are unaffected by the vote.

