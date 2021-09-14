CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Recreational Cannabis Markets Rack Up Tax Revenue In First Half

shankennewsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Tax revenues from the top seven recreational cannabis states totaled $1.64 billion for the first half of 2021, according Impact Databank. The figure represents a 48% increase over collections for the first half of 2020, when $1.11 billion was generated. The surge in tax revenues will be hard to ignore for states that have yet to legalize—especially those which are neighbors to the key adult-use markets now raking additional funds into their state coffers.

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Denver Marijuana Seizures Down, Tax Revenue Up From 2014 to 2020

The number of licensed marijuana businesses has remained flat in Denver since recreational sales began, according to an annual impact report by the Department of Excise and Licenses. However, local marijuana tax revenue has increased substantially during that same span. A Denver Collaborative Approach report has been released every year...
DENVER, CO
shankennewsdaily.com

Cresco Labs and Green Thumb Claim Top Cannabis Brands In The U.S.

Two large Illinois-based players, Cresco Labs and Green Thumb Industries, are behind the two best-selling cannabis brands in the U.S., according to market research company BDSA. Using data from Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Oregon, as well as medical markets Maryland and Pennsylvania, BDSA recently released a report detailing the top brands for the first half of 2021. It found that multistate operators are gaining traction with their brands and that vape products are a significant force to be reckoned with.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
northwestgeorgianews.com

State, local sales tax revenues up

Sales tax revenue collections both locally and statewide are reporting strong totals as summer comes to a close. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced last week a nearly 13% overall increase in state tax revenue for August, and a nearly 16% rise in state sales tax collections. According to the Governor’s...
ROME, GA
inlander.com

Will Idaho be among the next group of states to legalize recreational cannabis?

Election Day 2021 is still more than a month away, but all eyes are already on 2022 when it comes to cannabis policy. Last week, activists in Wyoming held signature drives at seven locations around the state. They're hoping to get a measure on the 2022 ballot that would legalize medical marijuana and largely decriminalize recreational cannabis. It's the most recent development in a growing wave of voter-led legalization efforts around the nation.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Revenues#Legislature#Infrastructure#Impact Databank#Shanken News Daily#Email Newsletter
Elkhart Truth

Indiana tax revenue tops expectations again in August

The Hoosier spending spree continues. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency shows Indiana in August collected $103 million — or 8.1% — more tax revenue than officials anticipated in April when they crafted the two-year state revenue forecast.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago community group receives nearly $2M from cannabis tax revenue

CHICAGO - Cannabis sales in Illinois are helping local community groups. The Westside Collaborative Project has received $1.8 million through R3 funding. R3 is short for "Restore, Reinvest, and Renew." It is a state-established plan to award grants generated from cannabis tax dollars. The Westside Collaborative Project is led by...
CHICAGO, IL
valdostatoday.com

August net tax revenues up 12.7 percent

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $2.13 billion, for an increase of $240 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to August 2020, when net tax collections totaled almost $1.89 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $4.28 billion, for an increase of $248.7 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to FY 2021 after two months.
INCOME TAX
cwbradio.com

Revenue From State Excise Taxes on Alcohol Increased

(AP) A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Colorado voters to decide on cannabis tax hike

Colorado voters will decide whether or not to raise recreational cannabis taxes by 5% this November. This would be in addition to the 15% state tax on recreational cannabis as well as the 2.9% general cannabis tax. The money will provide additional learning opportunities to Colorado’s public school students. The...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald-Banner

Businesses reporting strong gains in sales tax revenues

Businesses in the City of Greenville continued to show strong gains in sales tax revenue collections at the start of the summer, according to a report issued Wednesday by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The city’s year to date sales tax rebate revenue also remains significantly ahead of the same...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in California

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
djmag.com

Vinyl revenue grew by 94% in the US in first half of 2021

Revenue from vinyl sales grew by 94% in the US during the first half of 2021, according to the latest mid-year report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which shows sales of records jumped to a value of $467million. However, it's important to note the comparison with 2020...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bendsource.com

Cannabis Advisory Panel to help steer marijuana tax revenue in Deschutes County

A person could be forgiven for being a bit confused about the future of legal marijuana businesses in rural Deschutes County. First, the County voted—along with the rest of the state—in 2014 to legalize cannabis businesses. Then, in 2016, a panel of experts convened to help write rules for cannabis companies. After persecution by a cannabis-hostile Board of County Commissioners (aided and abetted by an equally hostile sheriff's department) between 2017 and 2019, however, the Board stopped permitting marijuana businesses in 2019. Voters ultimately confirmed this decision at the ballot box in 2020. All existing marijuana businesses in unincorporated Deschutes County are unaffected by the vote.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in Washington

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii general fund tax revenues forecast up

The Council on Revenues on Tuesday raised its forecast for Hawaii’s general fund tax revenues, saying it now expects revenues to increase by 6.3% during the current fiscal year instead of 3%. The council cited predictions that visitor numbers will outpace last year and expectations that COVID-19 hospitalizations will fall as more people get vaccinated. Read more.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy