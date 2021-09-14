Recreational Cannabis Markets Rack Up Tax Revenue In First Half
Tax revenues from the top seven recreational cannabis states totaled $1.64 billion for the first half of 2021, according Impact Databank. The figure represents a 48% increase over collections for the first half of 2020, when $1.11 billion was generated. The surge in tax revenues will be hard to ignore for states that have yet to legalize—especially those which are neighbors to the key adult-use markets now raking additional funds into their state coffers.www.shankennewsdaily.com
Comments / 0