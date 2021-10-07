Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.

The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly.

Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list , still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.

On 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be scrapped for fully vaccinated UK travellers , who will instead be able to take a cheaper and easier lateral flow (antigen) test after arrival in the country.

The UK government said that the change to lateral flow tests will happen at the end of October; this was reiterated in the 7 October travel rules update, when the Department for Transport statement confirmed: “passengers will be able to send a picture of their lateral flow test as a minimum requirement to verify test result accuracy and keep prices down once Day 2 tests switch to lateral flow later this month, followed by a free PCR if positive.”

Will travel tests be scrapped this month?

Mr Javid had hinted in September that PCR testing for double vaccinated travellers would be scrapped.

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Transport Select Committee, asked the health secretary if he would “entertain the idea of moving to lateral flow tests, which are cheaper, and then only the small proportion of positive cases will then need to take up a PCR test”.

Mr Javid replied: “I don't want to pre-empt the statement by the transport secretary but I believe that when he makes that statement, he will be pleased.”

He added: “It is important that we have a system of surveillance, especially around variants across the world.

“There are different ways to do that. We have chosen a particular path at the moment, but it is important to have that surveillance.

“As I have alluded to earlier, we are planning to make some changes around the travel regime and the Transport Secretary will come to the House as soon as he is ready.”

During the most recent travel update on 7 October, Javid is quoted as saying the change to lateral flow tests is going ahead: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day 2 of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use”.

But no date was given as to the change. The Department for Transport statement from 7 October does say “later this month”.

What has the travel industry said?

Abta, the leading organisation for travel agents and tour operators in the UK, has called on the government to abandon Covid testing for most holidaymakers.

In a recent statement , the travel organisation said that fully vaccinated travellers should not be subject to testing on their return from lower-risk countries.

It also called for a “significant overhaul” of the traffic light system for travel, adding that government policies had “choked” the summer’s travel trade.

Elsewhere, the boss of Heathrow has called on the government to scrap all testing for double vaccinated travellers and the amber list .

The UK’s largest airport reported last month that passenger numbers remain 71 per cent down in August compared with the same month pre-pandemic with “every-changing restrictions, expensive and unnecessary testing requirements and lack of a common approach across borders continue to hinder the UK’s economic recovery.”

In a statement, it describes the current traffic light system as an “outlier” that is “delaying the government’s Global Britain ambitions” and “handing rivals a competitive advantage while the UK loses market share.”

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: 'The government has the tools to protect the UK's international competitiveness which will boost the economic recovery and achieve its 'global Britain' ambitions.

“If ministers fail to take this opportunity to streamline the travel rules then the UK will fall further behind as trade and tourists will increasingly bypass the UK.”

The CEO of Gatwick Airport echoed this call, describing existing travel restrictions “out of step” .

Stewart Wingate said: “With vaccination rates across Europe comparable, if not better than the UK's, the time has come for testing to be removed altogether for travellers who have been double jabbed.

“Our continued travel restrictions are out of step with much of Europe and continue to have a real impact on jobs and livelihoods, business and growth opportunities while also keeping friends and family apart.”

When will we know more?

An announcement on an exact date for the change from PCR tests to lateral flow tests being permitted for day two tests is expected sometime during October.