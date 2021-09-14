CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Critical Points in Hamiltonian Agnostic Variational Quantum Algorithms

By Eric R. Anschuetz
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

One of the most important properties of classical neural networks is the clustering of local minima of the network near the global minimum, enabling efficient training. This has been observed not only numerically, but also has begun to be analytically understood through the lens of random matrix theory. Inspired by these results in classical machine learning, we show that a certain randomized class of variational quantum algorithms can be mapped to Wishart random fields on the hypertorus. Then, using the statistical properties of such random processes, we analytically find the expected distribution of critical points. Unlike the case for deep neural networks, we show the existence of a transition in the quality of local minima at a number of parameters exponentially large in the problem size. Below this transition, all local minima are concentrated far from the global minimum; above, all local minima are concentrated near the global minimum. This is consistent with previously observed numerical results on the landscape behavior of Hamiltonian agnostic variational quantum algorithms. We give a heuristic explanation as to why ansatzes that depend on the problem Hamiltonian might not suffer from these scaling issues. We also verify that our analytic results hold experimentally even at modest system sizes.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Superintegrability of 3-dimensional Hamiltonian systems with conformally Euclidean metrics. Oscillator-related and Kepler-related systems

We study four particular 3-dimensional natural Hamiltonian systems defined in conformally Euclidean spaces. We prove their superintegrability and we obtain, in the four cases, the maximal number of functionally independent integrals of motion. The two first systems are related to the 3-dimensional isotropic oscillator and the superintegrability is quadratic. The third system is obtained as a continuous deformation of an oscillator with ratio of frequencies 1:1:2 and with three additional nonlinear terms of the form $k_2/x^2$, $k_3/y^2$ and $k_4/z^2$, and the fourth system is obtained as a deformation of the Kepler Hamiltonian also with these three particular nonlinear terms. These third and fourth systems are superintegrable but with higher-order constants of motion.
SCIENCE
freecodecamp.org

Learn Algorithms and Data Structures in Python

Algorithms and data structures are important for most programmers to understand. We just released a course on the freeCodeCamp YouTube channel that is a beginner-friendly introduction to common data structures (linked lists, stacks, queues, graphs) and algorithms (search, sorting, recursion, dynamic programming) in Python. This course will help you prepare...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Chiral Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics

John Clai Owens, Margaret G. Panetta, Brendan Saxberg, Gabrielle Roberts, Srivatsan Chakram, Ruichao Ma, Andrei Vrajitoarea, Jonathan Simon, David Schuster. Cavity quantum electrodynamics, which explores the granularity of light by coupling a resonator to a nonlinear emitter, has played a foundational role in the development of modern quantum information science and technology. In parallel, the field of condensed matter physics has been revolutionized by the discovery of underlying topological robustness in the face of disorder, often arising from the breaking of time-reversal symmetry, as in the case of the quantum Hall effect. In this work, we explore for the first time cavity quantum electrodynamics of a transmon qubit in the topological vacuum of a Harper-Hofstadter topological lattice. To achieve this, we assemble a square lattice of niobium superconducting resonators and break time-reversal symmetry by introducing ferrimagnets before coupling the system to a single transmon qubit. We spectroscopically resolve the individual bulk and edge modes of this lattice, detect vacuum-stimulated Rabi oscillations between the excited transmon and each mode, and thereby measure the synthetic-vacuum-induced Lamb shift of the transmon. Finally, we demonstrate the ability to employ the transmon to count individual photons within each mode of the topological band structure. This work opens the field of chiral quantum optics experiment, suggesting new routes to topological many-body physics and offering unique approaches to backscatter-resilient quantum communication.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamiltonian#Quantum Physics#Agnostic#Ansatzes#Mit
ScienceBlog.com

Is Gravity a Quantum Force?

Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which describes gravity as a curvature of space-time, explains a multitude of gravitational phenomena. But that theory falls apart within the tiniest of volumes – the center of a black hole or the universe at its explosive birth, when it was smaller than the diameter of an atom. That’s where quantum mechanics ought to dominate – yet over the past eight decades, expert after expert, including Einstein, has been unable to unite quantum theory with gravity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analytical nonadiabatic couplings and gradients within the state-averaged orbital-optimized variational quantum eigensolver

In Ref. [S. Yalouz et al. ,Quantum Sci. Technol. 6, 024004 (2021).], we introduced the original idea of a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm, so-called state-averaged orbital-optimized variational quantum eigensolver (SA-OO-VQE), able to treat several electronic states on an equal footing based on the combination of two main algorithms: (1) a state-averaged orbital-optimizer, and (2) a state-averaged VQE. In this work, we pursue the development of our previous paper by introducing several technical and analytical extensions to the SA-OO-VQE method. Motivated by the limitations of current quantum computers, the first extension consists in an efficient state-resolution procedure to find the SA-OO-VQE eigenstates, and not just the subspace spanned by them, while remaining in the equi-ensemble framework. This approach avoids expensive intermediate resolutions of the eigenstates by postponing this problem to the very end of the full algorithm. The second extension allows for the estimation of analytical gradients and nonadiabatic couplings, which are crucial in many practical situations ranging from the search of conical intersections to the simulation of quantum dynamics, in, for example, photoisomerization reactions. The accuracy of our new implementations is demonstrated on the formaldimine molecule CH$_2$NH (a minimal Schiff base model relevant for the study of photoisomerization in larger bio-molecules), for which we also perform a geometry optimization to locate a conical intersection between the ground and first-excited electronic states of the molecule.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Supervising the Decoder of Variational Autoencoders to Improve Scientific Utility

Probabilistic generative models are attractive for scientific modeling because their inferred parameters can be used to generate hypotheses and design experiments. This requires that the learned model provide an accurate representation of the input data and yield a latent space that effectively predicts outcomes relevant to the scientific question. Supervised Variational Autoencoders (SVAEs) have previously been used for this purpose, where a carefully designed decoder can be used as an interpretable generative model while the supervised objective ensures a predictive latent representation. Unfortunately, the supervised objective forces the encoder to learn a biased approximation to the generative posterior distribution, which renders the generative parameters unreliable when used in scientific models. This issue has remained undetected as reconstruction losses commonly used to evaluate model performance do not detect bias in the encoder. We address this previously-unreported issue by developing a second order supervision framework (SOS-VAE) that influences the decoder to induce a predictive latent representation. This ensures that the associated encoder maintains a reliable generative interpretation. We extend this technique to allow the user to trade-off some bias in the generative parameters for improved predictive performance, acting as an intermediate option between SVAEs and our new SOS-VAE. We also use this methodology to address missing data issues that often arise when combining recordings from multiple scientific experiments. We demonstrate the effectiveness of these developments using synthetic data and electrophysiological recordings with an emphasis on how our learned representations can be used to design scientific experiments.
COMPUTERS
psychologytoday.com

Our Internal Predictive Algorithms

It's not unusual for people to rush to judgment based on limited information. Once a judgment has been made, it's difficult to change without overwhelmingly convincing evidence to the contrary. In sports, this kind of flawed decision-making leads to losing games; in the real world, the consequences may be even...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Quantifying the Impact of Precision Errors on Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithms

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) is a hybrid quantum-classical algorithm that seeks to achieve approximate solutions to optimization problems by iteratively alternating between intervals of controlled quantum evolution. Here, we examine the effect of analog precision errors on QAOA performance both from the perspective of algorithmic training and canonical state- and observable-dependent QAOA-relevant metrics. Leveraging cumulant expansions, we recast the faulty QAOA as a control problem in which precision errors are expressed as multiplicative control noise and derive bounds on the performance of QAOA. We show using both analytical techniques and numerical simulations that errors in the analog implementation of QAOA circuits hinder its performance as an optimization algorithm. In particular, we find that any fixed precision implementation of QAOA will be subject to an exponential degradation in performance dependent upon the number of optimal QAOA layers and magnitude of the precision error. Despite this significant reduction, we show that it is possible to mitigate precision errors in QAOA via digitization of the variational parameters, therefore at the cost of increasing circuit depth. We illustrate our results via numerical simulations and analytic and empirical error bounds as a comparison. While focused on precision errors, our approach naturally lends itself to more general noise scenarios and the calculation of error bounds on QAOA performance and broader classes of variational quantum algorithms.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fully self-consistent optimization of the Jastrow-Slater-type wave function using a similarity-transformed Hamiltonian

For highly accurate electronic structure calculation, the Jastrow correlation factor is known to successfully capture the electron correlation effects. Thus, the efficient optimization of the many-body wave function including the Jastrow correlation factor is of great importance. For this purpose, the transcorrelated $+$ variational Monte Carlo (TC$+$VMC) method is one of the promising methods, where the one-electron orbitals in the Slater determinant and the Jastrow factor are self-consistently optimized in the TC and VMC methods, respectively. In particular, the TC method is based on similarity-transformation of the Hamitonian by the jastrow factor, which enables efficient optimization of the one-electron orbitals under the effective interactions. In this study, by test calculation of a helium atom, we find that the total energy is systematically improved by using better Jastrow functions, which can be naturally understood by considering a role of the Jastrow factor and the effective potential introduced by the similarity-transformation. We also find that one can partially receive a benefit of the orbital optimization even by one-shot TC$+$VMC, where the Jastrow parameters are optimized at the Hartree-Fock$+$VMC level, while a quality of the many-body wave function is inferior to that for self-consistent TC$+$VMC. A difference between TC and biorthogonal TC is also discussed. Our study provides important knowledge for optimizing many-body wave function including the Jastrow correlation factor, which would be of great help for development of highly accurate electronic structure calculation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Avoiding symmetry roadblocks and minimizing the measurement overhead of adaptive variational quantum eigensolvers

Quantum simulation of strongly correlated systems is potentially the most feasible useful application of near-term quantum computers. Minimizing quantum computational resources is crucial to achieving this goal. A promising class of algorithms for this purpose consists of variational quantum eigensolvers (VQEs). Among these, problem-tailored versions such as ADAPT-VQE that build variational ansätze step by step from a predefined operator pool perform particularly well in terms of circuit depths and variational parameter counts. However, this improved performance comes at the expense of an additional measurement overhead compared to standard VQEs. Here, we show that this overhead can be reduced to an amount that grows only linearly with the number $n$ of qubits, instead of quartically as in the original ADAPT-VQE. We do this by proving that operator pools of size $2n-2$ can represent any state in Hilbert space if chosen appropriately. We prove that this is the minimal size of such "complete" pools, discuss their algebraic properties, and present necessary and sufficient conditions for their completeness that allow us to find such pools efficiently. We further show that, if the simulated problem possesses symmetries, then complete pools can fail to yield convergent results, unless the pool is chosen to obey certain symmetry rules. We demonstrate the performance of such symmetry-adapted complete pools by using them in classical simulations of ADAPT-VQE for several strongly correlated molecules. Our findings are relevant for any VQE that uses an ansatz based on Pauli strings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum phases transition revealed by the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix

We use the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix to find the phase transition points in the bosonic system. In many previous jobs, the excitation energy vanished at the critical point. It can be stated equivalently that quantum critical point is obtained when the determinant of Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix vanishes. We analytically obtain the Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix corresponding to the general quadratic Hamiltonian. For single-mode system the appearance of the exceptional point in Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix is equivalent to the disappearance of the determinant of Hopfield-Bogoliubov matrix. However, in multi-mode bosonic system, they are not equivalent except in some special cases. For example, in the case of perfect symmetry, that is, swapping any two subsystems and keeping the total Hamiltonian invariable, the exceptional point and the degenerate point coincide all the time when the phase transition occurs. When the exceptional point and the degenerate point do not coincide, we find a significant result. With the increase of two-photon driving intensity, the normal phase changes to the superradiant phase, then the superradiant phase changes to the normal phase, and finally the normal phase changes to the superradiant phase.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Complex Constrained Total Variation Image Denoising Algorithm with Application to Phase Retrieval

This paper considers the constrained total variation (TV) denoising problem for complex-valued images. We extend the definition of TV seminorms for real-valued images to dealing with complex-valued ones. In particular, we introduce two types of complex TV in both isotropic and anisotropic forms. To solve the constrained denoising problem, we adopt a dual approach and derive an accelerated gradient projection algorithm. We further generalize the proposed denoising algorithm as a key building block of the proximal gradient scheme to solve a vast class of complex constrained optimization problems with TV regularizers. As an example, we apply the proposed algorithmic framework to phase retrieval. We combine the complex TV regularizer with the conventional projection-based method within the constraint complex TV model. Initial results from both simulated and optical experiments demonstrate the validity of the constrained TV model in extracting sparsity priors within complex-valued images, while also utilizing physically tractable constraints that help speed up convergence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Making AI Algorithms Safer

A myriad of publications in the scientific and lay literature can now be found under the heading of ‘machine learning’ (ML) or ‘artificial intelligence’ (AI) in healthcare. These ML and AI techniques mine through massive clinical databases and are intended to find higher-order correlations and relationships with the goal of prediction or prognostication. In recent years, the huge discrepancy between the volume of AI/ML publications and the relative scarcity of successful implementation studies have been highlighted in a number of commentaries and publications [1-3]. The field of clinical AI/ML is in desperate need of rigorous clinical evidence via multicenter randomized clinical trials. Among barriers to the execution of such trials are the difficulty of integrating with different electronic health records (EHRs) and demonstrating generalizability. Some of the factors affecting this problem include: 1) precise mapping of features/input elements of an algorithm across different EHR vendors is challenging, and even for a given EHR vendor different system builds/customizations complicate standardization (see more on syntactic and semantic interoperability [9]); 2) clinical constructs and inclusion/exclusion criteria to establish the gold-standard diagnosis/outcomes are often inconsistently implemented across sites (i.e., label noise); 3) frequency of measurement of clinical variables (e.g., labs) are often healthcare system-specific and tied to factors such as severity of illness, workflow design, staffing levels, and utilization of point-of-care technologies; 4) distribution of patients characteristics (such as demographics, care level/care unit type) are widely variable and generalizability has to be assessed across a geographically diverse patient population; 5) often recorded data in EHRs (such as those from monitors, ventilators, IV pumps, etc.) are biased by vendor-specific data downsampling methods and human verification, and as a consequence different sources of real-time data (e.g., via direct HL7 feeds from devices) and retrospective/archived data may not exactly match; 6) temporal data drifts may occur due to a number of factors, including changes in processes of care, or the introduction of new measurement devices (e.g., point of care lactate measurement); and 7) implementation of AI/ML algorithms can induce changes in clinical workflow and practice patterns that can alter the distribution of data. Therefore, successful real-time implementation of AI/ML models developed using retrospective data require continuous monitoring (see phase 4 in Figure 1) and the establishment of effective algorithm change protocols (ACPs).
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Coherent states for fractional powers of the harmonic oscillator Hamiltonian

Inspired by special and general relativistic systems that can have Hamiltonians involving square roots, or more general fractional powers, in this article we address the question how a suitable set of coherent states for such systems can be obtained. This becomes a relevant topic if the semiclassical sector of a given quantum theory wants to be analysed. As a simple setup we consider the toy model of a deparametrised system with one constraint that involves a fractional power of the harmonic oscillator Hamiltonian operator and we discuss two approaches for finding suitable coherent states for this system. In the first approach we consider Dirac quantisation and group averaging that have been used by Ashtekar et. al. but only for integer powers of operators. Our generalisation to fractional powers yields in the case of the toy model a suitable set of coherent states. The second approach is inspired by coherent states based on a fractional Poisson distribution introduced by Laskin, which however turn out not to satisfy all properties to yield good semiclassical results for the operators considered here and in particular do not satisfy a resolution of identity as claimed. Therefore, we present a generalisation of the standard harmonic oscillator coherent states to states involving fractional labels, which approximate the fractional operators in our toy model semiclassically more accurately and satisfy a resolution of identity. In addition, motivated by the way the proof of the resolution of identity is performed, we consider these kind of coherent states also for the polymerised harmonic oscillator and discuss their semiclassical properties.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conditioning Markov processes: a Lagrangian and Hamiltonian perspective

When analysing statistical systems or stochastic processes, it is often interesting to ask how they behave given that some observable takes some prescribed value. This conditioning problem is well understood within the linear operator formalism based on rate matrices or Fokker-Planck operators, which describes the dynamics of many independent random walkers. Relying on certain spectral properties of the biased linear operators, guaranteed by the Perron-Frobenius theorem, an effective process can be found such that its path probability is equivalent to the conditional path probability. In this paper, we extend those results for nonlinear Markov processes that appear when the many random walkers are no longer independent, and which can be described naturally through a Lagrangian--Hamiltonian formalism within the theory of large deviations. We identify the appropriate spectral problem as being a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for a biased Hamiltonian, for which we conjecture that two special global solutions exist, replacing the Perron-Frobenius theorem concerning the positivity of the dominant eigenvector. We then devise a rectification procedure based on a canonical gauge transformation of the biased Hamiltonian, yielding an effective dynamics in agreement with the original conditioning. Along the way, we present simple examples in support of our conjecture, we examine its consequences on important physical objects such as the fluctuation symmetries of the biased and rectified processes as well as the dual dynamics obtained through time-reversal. We apply all those results to simple independent and interacting models, including a stochastic chemical reaction network and a population process called the Brownian Donkey.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph Algorithms for Multiparallel Word Alignment

With the advent of end-to-end deep learning approaches in machine translation, interest in word alignments initially decreased; however, they have again become a focus of research more recently. Alignments are useful for typological research, transferring formatting like markup to translated texts, and can be used in the decoding of machine translation systems. At the same time, massively multilingual processing is becoming an important NLP scenario, and pretrained language and machine translation models that are truly multilingual are proposed. However, most alignment algorithms rely on bitexts only and do not leverage the fact that many parallel corpora are multiparallel. In this work, we exploit the multiparallelity of corpora by representing an initial set of bilingual alignments as a graph and then predicting additional edges in the graph. We present two graph algorithms for edge prediction: one inspired by recommender systems and one based on network link prediction. Our experimental results show absolute improvements in $F_1$ of up to 28% over the baseline bilingual word aligner in different datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Maximal quantum entanglement at exceptional points via unitary and thermal dynamics

Minimal, open quantum systems that are governed by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians have been realized across multiple platforms in the past two years. Here we investigate the dynamics of open systems with Hermitian or anti-Hermitian Hamiltonians, both of which can be implemented in such platforms. For a single system subject to unitary and thermal dynamics in a periodic manner, we show that the corresponding Floquet Hamiltonian has a rich phase diagram with numerous exceptional-point (EP) degeneracy contours. This protocol can be used to realize a quantum Hatano-Nelson model that is characterized by asymmetric tunneling. For one unitary and one thermal qubit, we show that the concurrence is maximized at the EP that is controlled by the strength of Hermitian coupling between them. Surprisingly, the entropy of each qubit is also maximized at the EP. Our results point to the multifarious phenomenology of systems undergoing unitary and thermal dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Temporal Variational Model for Story Generation

Recent language models can generate interesting and grammatically correct text in story generation but often lack plot development and long-term coherence. This paper experiments with a latent vector planning approach based on a TD-VAE (Temporal Difference Variational Autoencoder), using the model for conditioning and reranking for text generation. The results demonstrate strong performance in automatic cloze and swapping evaluations. The human judgments show stories generated with TD-VAE reranking improve on a GPT-2 medium baseline and show comparable performance to a hierarchical LSTM reranking model. Conditioning on the latent vectors proves disappointing and deteriorates performance in human evaluation because it reduces the diversity of generation, and the models don't learn to progress the narrative. This highlights an important difference between technical task performance (e.g. cloze) and generating interesting stories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Krylov subspace algorithms for ground and excited state energy estimation

Quantum Krylov subspace diagonalization (QKSD) algorithms provide a low-cost alternative to the conventional quantum phase estimation algorithm for estimating the ground and excited-state energies of a quantum many-body system. While QKSD algorithms have typically relied on using the Hadamard test for estimating Krylov subspace matrix elements of the form, $\langle \phi_i|e^{-i\hat{H}\tau}|\phi_j \rangle$, the associated quantum circuits require an ancilla qubit with controlled multi-qubit gates that can be quite costly for near-term quantum hardware. In this work, we show that a wide class of Hamiltonians relevant to condensed matter physics and quantum chemistry contain symmetries that can be exploited to avoid the use of the Hadamard test. We propose a multi-fidelity estimation protocol that can be used to compute such quantities showing that our approach, when combined with efficient single-fidelity estimation protocols, provides a substantial reduction in circuit depth. In addition, we develop a unified theory of quantum Krylov subspace algorithms and present three new quantum-classical algorithms for the ground and excited-state energy estimation problem, where each new algorithm provides various advantages and disadvantages in terms of total number of calls to the quantum computer, gate depth, classical complexity, and stability of the generalized eigenvalue problem within the Krylov subspace.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy