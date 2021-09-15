MDEQ lauds Ridgeland, Nissan plant at ceremony
The City of Ridgeland and Nissan Canton are among the 22 enHance program members recognized by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality at their August 25 luncheon. Ridgeland Public Works director Mike McCollum said that the program recognizes environmental stewardship beyond regulatory requirements set by the state and federal government. Ridgeland was recognized for ongoing programs conducted by the city.madisoncountyjournal.com
