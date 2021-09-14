CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Eddington ratio-dependent changing look events in NGC 2992

By Muryel Guolo, Daniel Ruschel-Dutra, Dirk Grupe, Bradley M. Peterson, Thaisa Storchi-Bergmann, Jaderson Schimoia, Rodrigo Nemmen, Andrew Robinson
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Muryel Guolo, Daniel Ruschel-Dutra, Dirk Grupe, Bradley M. Peterson, Thaisa Storchi-Bergmann, Jaderson Schimoia, Rodrigo Nemmen, Andrew Robinson. We present an analysis of historical multi-wavelength emission of the Changing Look (CL) Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN) in NGC 2992, covering epochs ranging from 1978 to 2021, as well as new X-ray and optical spectra. The galaxy presents multiple Seyfert type transitions from type 2 to intermediate-type, losing and regaining its H$\alpha$ BEL recurrently. In X-rays, the source shows intrinsic variability with the absorption corrected luminosity varying by a factor of $\sim$ 40. We rule out tidal disruption events or variable obscuration as causes of the type transitions and show that the presence and the flux of the broad H$\alpha$ emission line are directly correlated with the 2-10 keV X-ray luminosity (L$_{2-10}$): the component disappears at L$_{2-10} \leq 2.6\times10^{42}$\ergcms, this value translates into an Eddington ratio ($\lambda_{\rm Edd}$) of $\sim$ 1\%. The $\lambda_{\rm Edd}$ in which the BEL transitions occur is the same as the critical value at which there should be a state transition between a radiatively inefficient accretion flow (RIAF) and a thin accretion disk, such similarity suggests that the AGN is operating at the threshold mass accretion rate between the two accretion modes. We find a correlation between the narrow Fe K$\alpha$ flux and $\lambda_{\rm Edd}$, and an anti-correlation between full-width at half maximum of H$\alpha$ BEL and $\lambda_{\rm Edd}$, in agreement with theoretical predictions. Two possible scenarios for type transitions are compatible with our results: either the dimming of the AGN continuum, which reduces the supply of ionising photons available to excite the gas in the Broad Line Region (BLR), or the fading of the BLR structure itself occurs as the low accretion rate is not able to sustain the required cloud flow rate in a disk-wind BLR model.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

$2.6 M_\odot$ Compact Object and Neutron Stars within Eddington-Inspired Born-Infeld Theory of Gravity

In the context of whether a massive compact object recently observed in the GW190814 event is a neutron star (NS) or not, we have studied the role of the parameters $\kappa$ and $\Lambda_c$ of the Eddington-inspired Born-Infeld (EiBI) gravity theory on the NS mass-radius relation, moment of inertia, and tidal deformability. The results are compared to recent observation constraints extracted from the analysis of NS observation data. The NS core equation of state (EoS) is calculated using the relativistic mean-field model with the G3 parameter set. In the hyperon sector, the SU(3) and hyperon potential depths are used to determine the hyperon coupling constants. For the inner and outer crusts, we use the crust EoS from Miyatsu et al. (2013). We also maintain the sound speed to not exceed $c$/$\sqrt{3}$ at high densities. We have found that, in general, the NS mass significantly depends on the value of $\kappa$, and the radius $R$ is sensitive to the value of $\Lambda_c$. Moreover, as $\Lambda_c$ is equal to zero or less than the accepted bound of the cosmological constant, the NS within the EiBI theory is compatible with observation constraints, including $2.0 M_\odot$ mass, canonical radius $R_{1.4 M_{\odot}}$, moment of inertia, and tidal deformation. Our investigation also reveals that the $2.6 M_\odot$ mass compact object and current observational constraint of canonical radius $R_{1.4 M_{\odot}}$ can simultaneously be satisfied only when the $\Lambda_c$ value is unphysically too large and negative. Therefore, within the spesific EoS employed in this work, we conclude that the secondary object with $2.6 M_\odot$ observed in the GW190814 event is not likely a static (or a slow-rotating) NS within the EiBI gravity theory.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Principal-Axis Analysis of the Eddington Tensor for the Early Post-Bounce Phase of Rotational Core-Collapse Supernovae

Wakana Iwakami, Akira Harada, Hiroki Nagakura, Ryuichiro Akaho, Hirotada Okawa, Shun Furusawa, Hideo Matsufuru, Kohsuke Sumiyoshi, Shoichi Yamada. One- (1D) and two-dimensional (2D) core-collapse supernova simulations using full Boltzmann neutrino transport for 11.2M and 15.0M progenitor models have been performed to verify the closure relation for the moment method used in the approximate radiation transfer. This study finds areas where the results of the closure relation are inconsistent with those of Boltzmann transport, even for rotational models. In 1D simulations, the Eddington factors p defined in the fluid rest frame (FR) are compared to evaluate the maximum entropy closure for the Fermi-Dirac distribution (MEFD), confirming that MEFD closure performs better than other closures if p < 1/3 and phase space occupancy e > 0.5. In 2D simulations for non-rotating progenitor models, similar results are obtained from the principal-axis analysis of the Eddington tensor kij measured in FR. However, for rotating progenitor models, the principal axes of kij for Boltzmann transport tilt toward oblique directions where matter and neutrinos move relatively fast in azimuthal directions, while the principal axes of kij for MEFD closure are always parallel or perpendicular to the neutrino flux. Thus, the assumption of axisymmetric angular distribution to the flux direction in the closure relation does not hold in the strongly rotating supernova core in the early post-bounce phase. It is also shown that the deviation of the principal axes of kij from the flux direction increases when evaluated in a laboratory frame (LB). The optically thin and thick terms of the pressure tensor in LB negatively impact results in optically thicker and thinner regions, respectively.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
arxiv.org

The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cooperativity-Dependent Folding of Single-Stranded DNA

The folding of biological macromolecules is a fundamental process of which we lack a full comprehension. Mostly studied in proteins and RNA, single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) also folds, at physiological salt conditions, by forming non-specific secondary structures that are difficult to characterize with biophysical techniques. Here we present a helix-coil model for secondary structure formation, where ssDNA bases are organized in two different types of domains (compact and free). The model contains two parameters: the energy gain per base in a compact domain, $\epsilon$, and the cooperativity related to the interfacial energy between different domains, $\gamma$. We tested the ability of the model to quantify the formation of secondary structure in ssDNA molecules mechanically stretched with optical tweezers. The model reproduces the experimental force-extension curves in ssDNA of different molecular lengths and varying sodium and magnesium concentrations. Salt-correction effects for the energy of compact domains and the interfacial energy are found to be compatible with those of DNA hybridization. The model also predicts the folding free energy and the average size of domains at zero force, finding good agreement with secondary structure predictions by Mfold. We envision the model could be further extended to investigate native folding in RNA and proteins.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:The Eisenstein and winding elements of modular symbols for odd square-free level

Abstract: We explicitly write down the Eisenstein elements inside the space of modular symbols for Eisenstein series with integer coefficients for the congruence subgroups $\Gamma_0(N)$ with $N$ odd square-free. We also compute the winding elements explicitly for these congruence subgroups. This gives an answer to a question of Merel in these cases. Our results are explicit versions of the Manin-Drinfeld Theorem [Thm. 6]. These results are the generalization of the paper [1] results to odd square-free level.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngc#Eddington#Galaxy#H Alpha Bel#Fe K Alpha#Blr#Mnras#Ga
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SCSS-Net: Solar Corona Structures Segmentation by Deep Learning

Structures in the solar corona are the main drivers of space weather processes that might directly or indirectly affect the Earth. Thanks to the most recent space-based solar observatories, with capabilities to acquire high-resolution images continuously, the structures in the solar corona can be monitored over the years with a time resolution of minutes. For this purpose, we have developed a method for automatic segmentation of solar corona structures observed in EUV spectrum that is based on a deep learning approach utilizing Convolutional Neural Networks. The available input datasets have been examined together with our own dataset based on the manual annotation of the target structures. Indeed, the input dataset is the main limitation of the developed model's performance. Our \textit{SCSS-Net} model provides results for coronal holes and active regions that could be compared with other generally used methods for automatic segmentation. Even more, it provides a universal procedure to identify structures in the solar corona with the help of the transfer learning technique. The outputs of the model can be then used for further statistical studies of connections between solar activity and the influence of space weather on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
astrology.com

This Is Your Most Powerful Psychic Ability According to Your Moon Sign

In astrology, the moon is connected to ancient wisdom, divination, and feminine power. For that reason, your strongest psychic ability can be linked to the zodiac sign energy of your moon sign. When considering the natural relationship between the sun and moon, we all know that the sun bestows light,...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
gamepur.com

All changes to the L-Star in Evolution Collection Event patch Apex Legends

The L-Star got a major rework at the beginning of Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, but where it fell in the meta didn’t end up being quite what the developers wanted. The gun became extremely dominant in Arenas, which gave it time to shine, but it also often overshadowed the other weapons. The Evolution Collection Event patch has made a new set of changes to the L-Star, and if we are honest, most of them are nerfs. Let’s take a look at the second rework for the L-Star in Season 10.
VIDEO GAMES
Astronomy.com

Triangulum Galaxy (M33, NGC 598)

This spiral galaxy is located in the constellation Triangulum at a distance of approximately 3 million light-years from Earth. It is about half the size of our Milky Way galaxy and is the third-largest member of our Local Group of galaxies following the Andromeda galaxy and the Milky Way. Triangulum galaxy is oriented with its face toward us revealing its well-defined spiral structure.
ASTRONOMY
mmorpg.com

WoW Update Details Events, New Changes, and 9.1.5 Changes

The World of Warcraft team has shared a list of updates and events for both current development and some changes and content for Classic. It's a packed list with a variety for everyone. Starting today at 3PM PDT, two raids go live worldwide for Burning Crusade Classic. Serpentshrine Cavern, where...
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

'Black widow' pulsar detected in globular cluster NGC 6712

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), astronomers have discovered a new pulsar in the globular cluster NGC 6712. The newly found object is a so-called "black widow," and the first radio pulsar identified so far in this cluster. The finding is detailed in a paper published September 14 on arXiv.org.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian quantum walks and non-Markovianity: the coin-position interaction

Discrete versions of quantum walks, just like its classical counterpart, comprise of the external position space and the internal coin space. The interactions between the two Hilbert spaces due to quantum dynamics greatly influence the properties of the walk and have important consequences for the quantum algorithms and quantum simulations protocols they are used for. In this work, we study the effect of non-Hermitian evolution on the interactions between the coin and the position space. Such an evolution mimics a quantum walk which is interacting with an external environment. To understand this interaction, we study the non-Markovianity of the reduced dynamics and also the entanglement between the two spaces. The non-Hermitian evolution is studied from two perspectives: the normalised state method and the more recently proposed metric formalism. The results suggest that the metric formulation provides a more accurate description of the non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{P}\mathcal{T}$-symmetric evolution, describing trace preserving maps. We also show that the non-unitary walks preserve the purity under the metric formulations, due to which one can study entanglement under non-Hermiticity using entanglement entropy.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy