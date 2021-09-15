Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors
UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall. Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...mix949.com
Comments / 0