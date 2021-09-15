Community Leaders Speak Against Incorporation of The Woodlands at Incorporation Education Series, Hosted by The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce held its second Incorporation Education Series, Wednesday, Sept. 15, where three community leaders spoke: Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, and Dr. Ann Snyder, Board Member of The Woodlands Township. Gordy Bunch, Chairman of The Board of The Woodlands Township was scheduled to speak, but could not make it.