Stunning new announcement out of Austin...

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today that it has opened a new store in Austin Texas under its first license agreement and the store is now open for business. The store is located at 12142 Limerick Ave, this is at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane. This location has a traffic count of over forty thousand cars per day and located near the Domain is a high-density business, retail, and residential center located in the high-tech corridor of northwest Austin. 'We are so excited for the premier location and we are actively seeking new licensed partners for our great Endo Products.' said Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi further stated, 'Our plan is to have six licensed Dispensary and Wellness centers and another company owned store before the end of the year.'

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO