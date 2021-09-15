JOHN “JACK” ADRIAN KIMBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were found dead in a garage in West St. Paul Thursday afternoon. A maintenance worker called 911 around 3:45 p.m. to report finding two bodies on the 120 block of Thompson Avenue West. Police said their causes of death are undetermined “due to the time that has passed since the deaths.” The deaths are under investigation, and the bodies have been turned over to the medical examiner. More On WCCO.com: Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO'er Denise Rosen 1 Of 2 Boys Pulled From Lake Nokomis Has Died 3 Shootings In Minneapolis Leave 6 Injured, 2 Critically Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

WEST SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO