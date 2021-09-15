JOHN “JACK” ADRIAN KIMBALL
Funeral services for John (Jack) Kimball will be September 22 at 10:30 am at the Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, South Daktoa. John “Jack” Adrian Kimball was born September 28, 1937, to Francis and Ruth (Peterson) Kimball. Because there was no room at the inn, he was born in a schoolhouse converted to a farmhouse where the family was living at the time, located near Columbia, SD. Dr. B.F. Markin was the attending physician along with a midwife, Florence Vietmeier, his mother’s sister.www.marshallcountyjournal.com
