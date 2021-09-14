CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal mechanical instabilities in the energy landscape of amorphous solids: evidence from athermal quasistatic expansion

By Umang A. Dattani, Smarajit Karmakar, Pinaki Chaudhuri
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Using numerical simulations, we study the failure of an amorphous solid under quasi-static expansion starting from a homogeneous high-density state. During the volume expansion, we demonstrate the existence of instabilities manifesting via saddle-node bifurcation in which a minimum meets a saddle. During all such events, the smallest eigenvalue of the Hessian matrix vanishes as a square-root singularity. The plastic instabilities are manifested via sudden jumps in pressure and energy, with the largest event happening when a cavity appears, leading to the yielding of the material. We show that during cavitation and prior to complete fracture, the statistics of pressure or energy jumps corresponding to the plastic events show sub-extensive finite-size scaling, similar to the case of simple shear but with different exponents. Thus, overall, our study reveals universality in the fundamental characteristics during mechanical failure in amorphous solids under any quasi-static deformation protocol.

arxiv.org

Sparse Expansions of Multicomponent Oxide Configuration Energy Using Coherency & Redundancy

Compressed sensing has become a widely accepted paradigm to construct high dimensional cluster expansion models used for statistical mechanical studies of atomic configuration in complex multicomponent crystalline materials. However, strict sampling requirements necessary to obtain minimal coherence measurements for compressed sensing to guarantee accurate estimation of model parameters are difficult and in some cases impossible to satisfy due to the inability of physical systems to access certain configurations. Nevertheless, the dependence of energy on atomic configuration can still be adequately learned without these strict requirements by using compressed sensing by way of coherent measurements using redundant function sets known as frames. We develop a particular frame constructed from the union of all occupancy-based cluster expansion basis sets. We illustrate how using this highly redundant frame yields sparse expansions of the configuration energy of complex oxide materials that are competitive and often surpass the prediction accuracy and sparsity of models obtained from standard cluster expansions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cluster Fragments in Amorphous Phosphorus and their Evolution under Pressure

Amorphous phosphorus (a-P) has long attracted interest because of its complex atomic structure, and more recently as an anode material for batteries. However, accurately describing and understanding a-P at the atomistic level remains a challenge. Here we show that large-scale molecular-dynamics simulations, enabled by a machine learning (ML)-based interatomic potential for phosphorus, can give new insights into the atomic structure of a-P and how this structure changes under pressure. The structural model so obtained contains abundant five-membered rings, as well as more complex seven- and eight-atom clusters. Changes in the simulated first sharp diffraction peak during compression and decompression indicate a hysteresis in the recovery of medium-range order. An analysis of cluster fragments, large rings, and voids suggests that moderate pressure (up to about 5 GPa) does not break the connectivity of clusters, but higher pressure does. Our work provides a starting point for further computational studies of the structure and properties of a-P, and more generally it exemplifies how ML-driven modeling can accelerate the understanding of disordered functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The quantum mechanics canonically associated to free probability Part I: Free momentum and associated kinetic energy

After a short review of the quantum mechanics canonically associated with a classical real valued random variable with all moments, we begin to study the quantum mechanics canonically associated to the \textbf{standard semi--circle random variable} $X$, characterized by the fact that its probability distribution is the semi--circle law $\mu$ on $[-2,2]$. We prove that, in the identification of $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$ with the $1$--mode interacting Fock space $\Gamma_{\mu}$, defined by the orthogonal polynomial gradation of $\mu$, $X$ is mapped into position operator and its canonically associated momentum operator $P$ into $i$ times the $\mu$--Hilbert transform $H_{\mu}$ on $L^2([-2,2],\mu)$. In the first part of the present paper, after briefly describing the simpler case of the $\mu$--harmonic oscillator, we find an explicit expression for the action, on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials, of the semi--circle analogue of the translation group $e^{itP}$ and of the semi--circle analogue of the free evolution $e^{itP^2/2}$ respectively in terms of Bessel functions of the first kind and of confluent hyper--geometric series. These results require the solution of the \textit{inverse normal order problem} on the quantum algebra canonically associated to the classical semi--circle random variable and are derived in the second part of the present paper. Since the problem to determine, with purely analytic techniques, the explicit form of the action of $e^{-tH_{\mu}}$ and $e^{-itH_{\mu}^2/2}$ on the $\mu$--orthogonal polynomials is difficult, % aaa ask T if it is solved the above mentioned results show the power of the combination of these techniques with those developed within the algebraic approach to the theory of orthogonal polynomials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Growth of entanglement entropy under local projective measurements

Non-equilibrium dynamics of many-body quantum systems under the effect of measurement protocols is attracting an increasing amount of attention. It has been recently revealed that measurements may induce an abrupt change in the scaling-law of the bipartite entanglement entropy, thus suggesting the existence of different non-equilibrium regimes. However, our understanding of how these regimes appear and whether they survive in the thermodynamic limit is much less established. Here we investigate these questions on a one-dimensional quadratic fermionic model: this allows us to reach system sizes relevant in the thermodynamic sense. We show that local projective measurements induce a qualitative modification of the time-growth of the entanglement entropy which changes from linear to logarithmic. However, in the stationary regime, the logarithmic behavior of the entanglement entropy do not survive in the thermodynamic limit and, for any finite value of the measurement rate, we numerically show the existence of a single area-law phase for the entanglement entropy. Finally, exploiting the quasi-particle picture, we further support our results analysing the fluctuations of the stationary entanglement entropy and its scaling behavior.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrasonication-Induced Extraction of Inner Shells from Double-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Characterized via In Situ Spectroscopy after Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation

Even though ultrasonication is considered to be an effective method to disperse carbon nanotubes (CNTs), its devastating effects on the nanotubes are often neglected. Here, even mild ultrasonication is found to rapidly extract the inner single-wall CNTs (SWCNTs) from the outer shells of the double-wall CNTs (DWCNTs). As-synthesized DWCNTs are gently solubilized in a surfactant solution, strictly avoiding any ultrasonication, followed by two consecutive density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGU) steps to obtain a purified colloidal solution of isolated DWCNTs. The latter is carefully selected based on in situ resonant Raman (RRS) and fluorescence (PL) spectroscopy, measured as a function of depth directly in the ultracentrifuge tube after DGU. These purified DWCNTs are ultrasonicated in successive time steps while intermittently probing the sample via RRS and PL spectroscopy. These results unravel the very fast increasing yet saturating extraction mechanism that leads to the formation of fluorescing SWCNTs. A statistical high-resolution transmission electron microscopy study confirms the drastic increase in SWCNTs after ultrasonication, and evidences that ultrasonication forms SWCNTs from both the inner and outer shells of the DWCNTs. This study demonstrates how easily ultrasonication extracts SWCNTs from individually solubilized DWCNTs, unavoidably complicating any further spectroscopic studies on DWCNTs severely.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Transverse Instability of Rogue Waves

Rogue waves are abnormally large waves which appear unexpectedly and have attracted considerable attention, particularly in recent years. The one space, one time (1+1) nonlinear Schrödinger equation is often used to model rogue waves; it is an envelope description of plane waves and admits the so-called Pergerine and Kuznetov-Ma soliton solutions. However, in deep water waves and certain electromagnetic systems where there are two significant transverse dimensions, the 2+1 hyperbolic nonlinear Schrodinger equation is the appropriate wave envelope description. Here we show that these rogue wave solutions suffer from strong transverse instability at long and short frequencies. Moreover, the stability of the Peregrine soliton is found to coincide with that of the background plane wave. These results indicate that, when applicable, transverse dimensions must be taken into account when investigating rogue wave pheneomena.
SCIENCE
