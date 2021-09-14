Universal mechanical instabilities in the energy landscape of amorphous solids: evidence from athermal quasistatic expansion
Using numerical simulations, we study the failure of an amorphous solid under quasi-static expansion starting from a homogeneous high-density state. During the volume expansion, we demonstrate the existence of instabilities manifesting via saddle-node bifurcation in which a minimum meets a saddle. During all such events, the smallest eigenvalue of the Hessian matrix vanishes as a square-root singularity. The plastic instabilities are manifested via sudden jumps in pressure and energy, with the largest event happening when a cavity appears, leading to the yielding of the material. We show that during cavitation and prior to complete fracture, the statistics of pressure or energy jumps corresponding to the plastic events show sub-extensive finite-size scaling, similar to the case of simple shear but with different exponents. Thus, overall, our study reveals universality in the fundamental characteristics during mechanical failure in amorphous solids under any quasi-static deformation protocol.arxiv.org
