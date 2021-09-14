Graduate Entry Pathway pinning signifies entry into nursing profession
Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing recognizes milestone in advanced nursing practice training. The Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing at UMass Chan Medical School welcomed 38 newly minted nurses into the profession at its annual Graduate Entry Pathway Pinning Ceremony. The event was held in the presence of family and friends in the Albert Sherman Auditorium and remotely via livestream on Monday, Sept. 13.www.massachusetts.edu
