Montgomery, TX

IRENE (MATTERN) WEST

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Irene (Mattern) West, 74, of Montgomery, passed away Sunday, September 5, at HCA Houston Healthcare Center in Conroe. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plantersville, following by the Rite of Committal in the church cemetery. Monsignor Adam McClosky will be the Celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

