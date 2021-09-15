‘This Land is Your Land’

Shivering in the cold November air, I waited for my dad to finish his attempts to push deer by my stand. I was 15 and was still waiting for my first deer. I had my chances in previous years, but had not yet figured out how to put it together into a successful hunt. When your dad only gets a few days off during deer season, every day in the woods is special, whether you get a deer or not, and the magnitude of the opportunity was not lost on me.