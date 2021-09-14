CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spatiotemporal Characterization of VIIRS Night Light

By Christopher Small
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

The VIIRS Day Night Band sensor on the Suomi NPP satellite provides almost a decade of observations of night light. The daily frequency of sampling, without the temporal averaging of annual composites, requires the distinction between apparent changes of imaged night light related to the imaging process and actual changes in the underlying sources of the light being imaged. This study characterizes night light variability over a range of spatial and temporal scales to provide a context for interpretation of changes on both subannual and interannual time scales. This analysis uses a combination of temporal moments, spatial correlation and Empirical Orthogonal Function (EOF) analysis. A key result is the pervasive heteroskedasticity of VIIRS monthly mean night light. Specifically, the monotonic decrease of temporal variability with increasing mean brightness. Anthropogenic night light is remarkably stable on subannual time scales. Overall variance partition derived from the eigenvalues of the spatiotemporal covariance matrix are 88%, 2% and 2% for spatial, seasonal and interannual variance in the most diverse geographic region on Earth (Eurasia). Heteroskedasticity is present in all areas for all months, suggesting that much, if not most, of observed month-to-month variability may result from luminance of otherwise stable sources subjected to multiple aspects of the imaging process varying in time. Given the skewed distribution of all night light arising from radial peripheral dimming of bright sources, even aggregate metrics using thresholds must be interpreted in light of the fact that much larger numbers of more variable low luminance pixels may statistically overwhelm smaller numbers of stable higher luminance pixels and cause apparent changes related to the imaging process to be interpreted as actual changes in the light sources.

arxiv.org

Design and characterization of effective solar cells

We propose a two-stage multi-objective optimization framework for full scheme solar cell structure design and characterization, cost minimization and quantum efficiency maximization. We evaluated structures of 15 different cell designs simulated by varying material types and photodiode doping strategies. At first, non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm~II (NSGA-II) produced Pareto-optimal-solutions sets for respective cell designs. Then, on investigating quantum efficiencies of all cell designs produced by NSGA-II, we applied a new multi-objective optimization algorithm~II (OptIA-II) to discover the Pareto fronts of select (three) best cell designs. Our designed OptIA-II algorithm improved the quantum efficiencies of all select cell designs and reduced their fabrication costs. We observed that the cell design comprising an optimally doped zinc-oxide-based transparent conductive oxide (TCO) layer and rough silver back reflector (BR) offered a quantum efficiency ($Q_e$) of $0.6031.$ Overall, this paper provides a full characterization of cell structure designs. It derives a relationship between quantum efficiency, $Q_e$ of a cell with its TCO layer's doping methods and TCO and BR layer's material types. Our solar cells design characterization enables us to perform a cost-benefit analysis of solar cells usage in real-world applications.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal instabilities and pattern formation in systems of diffusively coupled Izhikevich neurons

Neurons are often connected, spatially and temporally, in phenomenal ways that promote wave propagation. Therefore, it is essential to analyze the emergent spatiotemporal patterns to understand the working mechanism of brain activity, especially in cortical areas. Here, we present an explicit mathematical analysis, corroborated by numerical results, to identify and investigate the spatiotemporal, non-uniform, patterns that emerge due to instability in an extended homogeneous 2D spatial domain, using the excitable Izhikevich neuron model. We examine diffusive instability and perform bifurcation and fixed-point analyses to characterize the patterns and their stability. Then, we derive analytically the amplitude equations that establish the activities of reaction-diffusion structures. We report on the emergence of diverse spatial structures including hexagonal and mixed-type patterns by providing a systematic mathematical approach, including variations in correlated oscillations, pattern variations and amplitude fluctuations. Our work shows that the emergence of spatiotemporal behavior, commonly found in excitable systems, has the potential to contribute significantly to the study of diffusively-coupled biophysical systems at large.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Characterization of Finite Geometric Distributive Lattices

A Lattice is a partially ordered set where both least upper bound and greatest lower bound of any pair of elements are unique and exist within the set. Kötter and Kschischang proved that codes in the linear lattice can be used for error and erasure-correction in random networks. Codes in the linear lattice have previously been shown to be special cases of codes in modular lattices. Two well known classifications of modular lattices are geometric and distributive lattices. We have identified the unique criterion which makes a geometric lattice distributive, thus characterizing all finite geometric distributive lattices. Our characterization helps to prove a conjecture regarding the maximum size of a distributive sublattice of a finite geometric lattice and identify the maximal case. The Whitney numbers of the class of geometric distributive lattices are also calculated. We present a few other applications of this unique characterization to derive certain results regarding linearity and complements in the linear lattice.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum collisional thermostats

Collisional reservoirs are becoming a major tool for modelling open quantum systems. In their simplest implementation, an external agent switches on for a given time the interaction between the system and a specimen from the reservoir. Generically, in this operation the external agent performs work onto the system, preventing thermalization when the reservoir is at equilibrium. Thermalization only occurs if the global system is autonomous and this requires considering the kinetic degree of freedom of the reservoir particles colliding with the system. The corresponding scattering problem is rather involved. Here, we present a formal solution of the problem in one dimension and for flat interaction potentials. The solution is based on the transfer matrix formalism and allows us to explore the symmetries of the resulting scattering map. One of these symmetries is micro-reversibility, which is a condition for thermalization. We then introduce two approximations of the scattering map that preserve these symmetries and, consequently, thermalize the system. These relatively simple approximate solutions constitute models of quantum thermostats and are useful tools to study quantum systems in contact with thermal baths. We illustrate their accuracy in a specific example, showing that both are good approximations of the exact scattering problem even in situations far from equilibrium. Moreover, one of the models consists of the removal of certain coherences plus a very specific randomization of the interaction time. These two features allow one to identify as heat the energy transfer due to switching on and off the interaction. Our results prompt the fundamental question of how to distinguish between heat and work from the statistical properties of the exchange of energy between a system and its surroundings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effective Temperature and Einstein Relation for Particles in Mesoscale Turbulence

From the smallest scales of quantum systems to the largest scales of intergalactic medium, turbulence is ubiquitous in nature. Often dubbed as the last unsolved problem of classical physics, it remains a time tested paradigm of dynamics far from equilibrium. The phenomenon even transcends to self-propelled fluids such as dense bacterial suspensions that can display turbulence at mesoscale even though the constituent particles move at Reynolds number below unity. It is intensely debated whether such fluids possess an effective temperature and obey fluctuation-dissipation relations (FDR) as they are generally marred by a lack of detailed balance. In this letter, we answer this question and report an exact expression of the effective temperature for a distribution of interacting particles that are advected by a mesoscale turbulent flow. This effective temperature is linear in particle diffusivity with the slope defining the particle mobility that is higher when the background fluid exhibits global polar ordering, and lower when the fluid is in isotropic equilibrium. We believe our work is a direct verification of the Einstein relation -the simplest FDR, for interacting particles immersed in a mesoscale turbulence.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
thechronicleonline.com

Night Light: Full Moon to appear

The night sky will be bright, depending on the weather conditions, Oct. 1 for the next Full Moon. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the full Harvest Moon will appear Thursday, October 1. It will be the first of two full Moons in October, the second will fall on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Characterization of Individualization-Refinement Trees

Individualization-Refinement (IR) algorithms form the standard method and currently the only practical method for symmetry computations of graphs and combinatorial objects in general. Through backtracking, on each graph an IR-algorithm implicitly creates an IR-tree whose order is the determining factor of the running time of the algorithm. We give a...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum probes for the characterization of nonlinear media

Alessandro Candeloro, Sholeh Razavian, Matteo Piccolini, Berihu Teklu, Stefano Olivares, Matteo G. A. Paris. Active optical media leading to interaction Hamiltonians of the form $ H = \tilde{\lambda}\, (a + a^{\dagger})^{\zeta}$ represent a crucial resource for quantum optical technology. In this paper, we address the characterization of those nonlinear media using quantum probes, as opposed to semiclassical ones. In particular, we investigate how squeezed probes may improve individual and joint estimation of the nonlinear coupling $\tilde{\lambda}$ and of the nonlinearity order $\zeta$. Upon using tools from quantum estimation, we show that: i) the two parameters are compatible, i.e. the may be jointly estimated without additional quantum noise; ii) the use of squeezed probes improves precision at fixed overall energy of the probe; iii) for low energy probes, squeezed vacuum represent the most convenient choice, whereas for increasing energy an optimal squeezing fraction may be determined; iv) using optimized quantum probes, the scaling of the corresponding precision with energy improves, both for individual and joint estimation of the two parameters, compared to semiclassical coherent probes. We conclude that quantum probes represent a resource to enhance precision in the characterization of nonlinear media, and foresee potential applications with current technology.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Spatiotemporal linear stability of viscoelastic Saffman-Taylor flows

Abstract: A comprehensive, temporal and spatiotemporal linear stability analyses of a (driven) Oldroyd-B fluid with Poiseuille base flow profile in a horizontally aligned, square, Hele-Shaw cell is reported to identify the viable regions of topological transition of the advancing interface. The dimensionless groups governing stability are the Reynolds number, $Re = \frac{b^2 \rho \mathcal{U}_0}{12 \eta_0 L}$, the elasticity number, $E = \frac{12 \lambda (1-\nu)\eta_0}{\rho b^2}$ and the ratio of solvent to polymer solution viscosity, $\nu = \frac{\eta_s}{\eta_0}$; here $b$ is the cell gap, $L$ is the length/width of the cell, $\mathcal{U}_0$ is the maximum velocity of the mean flow, $\rho$ is the density of the driven fluid and $\lambda $ is the relaxation time. Excellent agreement on the size of the relative finger width between our model and the experiments in the Stokes and the inertial, Newtonian regime is found. In the asymptotic limit $E(1-\nu) \ll 1$, the critical Reynolds number, $Re_c$ (defined as the largest Reynolds number beyond which all wavenumbers are temporally unstable) diverges as per the scaling law $Re_c \sim \left[E(1-\nu)\right]^{-5/3}$ and the critical wavenumber increases as $\alpha_c \sim \left[E(1-\nu)\right]^{-2/3}$. The temporal stability analysis stipulate that (a) the destabilizing influence of the inertial, (b) the destabilizing impact of finite boundaries near the wall, and (c) the stabilizing (destabilizing) impact of elasticity combined with low (high) fluid inertia . The Briggs idea of analytic continuation is deployed to classify regions of absolute and convective instabilities, as well as the evanescent modes. The phase diagram reveals the presence of absolutely unstable region at high values of Reynolds and elasticity number, confirming the role of fluid inertia in triggering a pinch-off.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Light-controllable chiral dopant based on azo-fragment: synthesis and characterization

V. Chornous, V. Bratenko, M. Vovk, Yu. Dmytriv, A. Rudnichenko, M. Skorobagatko, N. Kasian, L. Lisetski, I. Gvozdovskyy. We present the newly synthesized chiral dopant 2-[(2-isopropyl-5-methylcyclohexyl)oxy]-2-oxoethyl 4-{(E)-[4-(decyloxy)phenyl]diazenyl}benzoate (ChD-3501), consisting of azo- and aliphatic fragments together with a chiral center based on l-menthol as a reversible light-controllable chiral dopant. To assess the effects of UV/VIS irradiation and temperature in the isotropic and liquid crystalline (LC) states, we studied the spectral kinetics of ethanol solution of ChD-3501, as well as induction of the cholesteric helix when it was dissolved in nematic LC (E7) as a chiral dopant. The concentration dependence of the helical pitch of the induced cholesterics was studied by means on Grandjean-Cano method, and the helical twisting power of ChD-3501 in the nematic host E7 was determined. The reversible trans-cis isomerization of chiral dopandt ChD-3501 in E7 under UV/VIS irradiation was studied, and it has been found that the storage of the cis-isomer at certain constant temperature also leads to the reversible isomerisation, which presents a certain interest for applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.
SCIENCE
mytvbuffalo.com

Thursday Night Lights - Express Windows

Our past projects include both new construction and replacement windows and doors. Occupied and fully operational job sites are never a problem. And we can also plan, manage, and build multi-phase jobs. We offer an end-to-end client experience that includes seamless communication, budgeting, staffing, on-site organization, and solid, quality handiwork...
LIFESTYLE
arxiv.org

The density distribution and the physical origins of density intermittency in sub- to trans-Alfvenic supersonic turbulence

The probability density function (PDF) of the logarithmic density contrast, $s=\ln (\rho/\rho_0)$, with gas density $\rho$ and mean density $\rho_0$, for hydrodynamical supersonic turbulence is well-known to have significant signatures of intermittency that monotonically increase with the turbulent Mach number, $\M$. By studying the mass- and volume-weighted $s$-PDF for an ensemble of 16 sub- to trans-Alfvenic mean-field, supersonic, isothermal turbulence simulations, relevant to molecular gas in the cool interstellar medium, we show that a more intricate picture emerges for the intermittency of $s$. Using four independent measures of the intermittency we find hydrodynamical-like intermittency in the highly magnetised plasma for $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$. However, for $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$, the signatures of intermittency disappear, leaving approximately lognormal $s$-statistics -- exactly the opposite of hydrodynamical turbulence in the high-$\mathcal{M}$ limit. To understand the $\mathcal{M} \lesssim 4$ intermittency we use one-dimensional (1D) pencil beams to explore the dynamics along and across the mean magnetic field, $\mathbf{B}_0$. We discuss kinetic, density and magnetic field fluctuations from the pencil beams, and identify physical sources of intermittency as single, strong shocks coupled to fast magnetosonic compressions that form along $\Bo$ and create large, volume-poor under-densities. These under-densities contribute significantly to the skewness of the $s$-PDF. We confirm this result independently using 1D fluid shock simulations. We discuss the Gaussianisation of the $\mathcal{M} \gtrsim 4$ $s$-fields through the lens of two phenomenologies: the self-similarity of the $s$-field and homogenisation of the dynamical timescales between the over- and under-dense regions in the compressible gas.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of passive metallic layers on muon energy estimation by means of deflection angle for muon scattering tomography: A comparative study based on GEANT4 simulations

In the tomographic configurations based on the muon scattering, the angular variation with respect to the kinetic energy indirectly brings forth the ability to coarsely predict the kinetic energy by using the deflection angle owing to the detector layers. Nevertheless, the angular deviation due to the detector components is expected to be minuscule in addition to a relatively high uncertainty in the case of the plastic scintillators. In the present study, we contrast our current tomographic prototype, which consists of the detector layers manufactured from polyvinyl toluene besides a detector accuracy of 1 mrad, with an alternative hodoscope scheme containing stainless steel layers by aiming to investigate the three-group energy structure. Initially, we determine the average deflection angles together with the corresponding standard deviations for our present setup as well as for the alternative scheme by means of the GEANT4 simulations. In the second place, we express a brace of misclassification probabilities founded on the standard deviations where the first procedure assumes a linear finite approximation, whereas the latter approach rests on a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution. Upon our simulation results, we demonstrate that the introduced stainless steel layers in the proposed hodoscope setup do not only serve to augment the average deflection angles, but they also diminish the misclassification probabilities, therewith reducing the classification uncertainty apart from an improved detection performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian quantum walks and non-Markovianity: the coin-position interaction

Discrete versions of quantum walks, just like its classical counterpart, comprise of the external position space and the internal coin space. The interactions between the two Hilbert spaces due to quantum dynamics greatly influence the properties of the walk and have important consequences for the quantum algorithms and quantum simulations protocols they are used for. In this work, we study the effect of non-Hermitian evolution on the interactions between the coin and the position space. Such an evolution mimics a quantum walk which is interacting with an external environment. To understand this interaction, we study the non-Markovianity of the reduced dynamics and also the entanglement between the two spaces. The non-Hermitian evolution is studied from two perspectives: the normalised state method and the more recently proposed metric formalism. The results suggest that the metric formulation provides a more accurate description of the non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{P}\mathcal{T}$-symmetric evolution, describing trace preserving maps. We also show that the non-unitary walks preserve the purity under the metric formulations, due to which one can study entanglement under non-Hermiticity using entanglement entropy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

SCSS-Net: Solar Corona Structures Segmentation by Deep Learning

Structures in the solar corona are the main drivers of space weather processes that might directly or indirectly affect the Earth. Thanks to the most recent space-based solar observatories, with capabilities to acquire high-resolution images continuously, the structures in the solar corona can be monitored over the years with a time resolution of minutes. For this purpose, we have developed a method for automatic segmentation of solar corona structures observed in EUV spectrum that is based on a deep learning approach utilizing Convolutional Neural Networks. The available input datasets have been examined together with our own dataset based on the manual annotation of the target structures. Indeed, the input dataset is the main limitation of the developed model's performance. Our \textit{SCSS-Net} model provides results for coronal holes and active regions that could be compared with other generally used methods for automatic segmentation. Even more, it provides a universal procedure to identify structures in the solar corona with the help of the transfer learning technique. The outputs of the model can be then used for further statistical studies of connections between solar activity and the influence of space weather on Earth.
ASTRONOMY

