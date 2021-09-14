Spatiotemporal Characterization of VIIRS Night Light

Collisional reservoirs are becoming a major tool for modelling open quantum systems. In their simplest implementation, an external agent switches on for a given time the interaction between the system and a specimen from the reservoir. Generically, in this operation the external agent performs work onto the system, preventing thermalization when the reservoir is at equilibrium. Thermalization only occurs if the global system is autonomous and this requires considering the kinetic degree of freedom of the reservoir particles colliding with the system. The corresponding scattering problem is rather involved. Here, we present a formal solution of the problem in one dimension and for flat interaction potentials. The solution is based on the transfer matrix formalism and allows us to explore the symmetries of the resulting scattering map. One of these symmetries is micro-reversibility, which is a condition for thermalization. We then introduce two approximations of the scattering map that preserve these symmetries and, consequently, thermalize the system. These relatively simple approximate solutions constitute models of quantum thermostats and are useful tools to study quantum systems in contact with thermal baths. We illustrate their accuracy in a specific example, showing that both are good approximations of the exact scattering problem even in situations far from equilibrium. Moreover, one of the models consists of the removal of certain coherences plus a very specific randomization of the interaction time. These two features allow one to identify as heat the energy transfer due to switching on and off the interaction. Our results prompt the fundamental question of how to distinguish between heat and work from the statistical properties of the exchange of energy between a system and its surroundings.

