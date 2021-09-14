CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Half Explosion Leads Huskies Past Milwaukee

 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Four second half goals gave the Northern Illinois University men's soccer team a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night (Sept. 14) in the annual matchup for the Lewang Cup at Engelmann Stadium. Miguel Maynez Jr. (El Paso, Texas/New Mexico) broke the deadlock in the 48th minute and the Huskies never looked back, with Nick Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais), Zachariah Thomas (Burnaby, British Columbia/Moscrop Secondary) and Anthony Markanich (Bourbonnais, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) also adding goals.

