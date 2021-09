My husband and I own a small business. We have a large account providing wholesale items to a client. Our original agreement was to work on 30-day payment periods, but he is three months behind on the bill. We live in a small town, and the businesses here stick together and help each other out, so we don’t want to ruin the relationship. Do you have some advice on handling this situation?

