American Legion Post 436

N Sept. 5, Marathon’s American Legion Post 154 honored all veterans and those killed in action in a ceremony that included a rifle salute, the playing of taps by a bugler and speeches by Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, Marathon Mayor Luis Gonzalez, veteran John Dick, veteran Jonathan Crane, Veteran Affairs director and veteran Cathy Crane, retired Army Colonel Abe Conn and a prayer led by Chaplain J.R. Jones. Attendees listened while holding American flags and gazing at a table that was set for a meal for 13. The place settings symbolized the service members recently killed in action by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan, and a reading of all their names mentioned details of their lives. Navy corpsman Max Soviak managed to call his mother on Facetime when he sensed he was in danger. His last words to her were, “Don’t worry mom, my guys got me. They won’t let anything happen to me.”

MARATHON, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO