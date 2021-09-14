CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phase Stability and Sodium-Vacancy Orderings in a NaSICON Electrode

By Ziliang Wang, Sunkyu Park, Zeyu Deng, Dany Carlier, Jean-Noël Chotard, Laurence Croguennec, Gopalakrishnan Sai Gautam, Anthony K. Cheetham, Christian Masquelier, Pieremanuele Canepa
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Ziliang Wang, Sunkyu Park, Zeyu Deng, Dany Carlier, Jean-Noël Chotard, Laurence Croguennec, Gopalakrishnan Sai Gautam, Anthony K. Cheetham, Christian Masquelier, Pieremanuele Canepa. We elucidate the thermodynamics of sodium (Na) intercalation into the sodium super-ionic conductor (NaSICON)-type electrode, Na$_x$V$_2$(PO$_4$)$_3$, for promising Na-ion batteries with high-power density. This is the first report...

electronicproducts.com

OCXOs deliver ultra-low phase noise, tight stability

RFX Ltd. has released a high-performance oven controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) family, the OS936-10 series, that delivers ultra-low phase noise for a range of communications equipment and instrumentation. The OCXOs claim close-in phase noise of 130 dBc/Hz @10 Hz and far-out phase noise as low as -178 dBc/Hz @ 100 kHz.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Potential for a precision measurement of solar $pp$ neutrinos in the Serappis Experiment

Lukas Bieger, Thilo Birkenfeld, David Blum, Wilfried Depnering, Timo Enqvist, Heike Enzmann, Feng Gao, Christoph Genster, Alexandre Göttel, Christian Grewing, Maxim Gromov, Paul Hackspacher, Caren Hagner, Tobias Heinz, Philipp Kampmann, Michael Karagounis, Andre Kruth, Pasi Kuusiniemi, Tobias Lachenmaier, Daniel Liebau, Runxuan Liu, Kai Loo, Livia Ludhova, David Meyhöfer, Axel Müller, Pavithra Muralidharan, Lothar Oberauer, Rainer Othegraven, Nina Parkalian, Yatian Pei, Oliver Pilarczyk, Henning Rebber, Markus Robens, Christian Roth, Julia Sawatzki, Michaela Schever, Konstantin Schweizer, Giulio Settanta, Maciej Slupecki, Oleg Smirnov, Achim Stahl, Hans Steiger, Jochen Steinmann, Tobias Sterr, Matthias Raphael Stock, Jian Tang, Eric Theisen, Alexander Tietzsch, Wladyslaw Trzaska, Johannes van den Boom, Stefan van Waasen, Cornelius Vollbrecht, Christopher Wiebusch, Bjoern Wonsak, Michael Wurm, Christian Wysotzki, Yu Xu, Ugur Yegin, Andre Zambanini, Jan Züfle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tailoring the degree of entanglement of two coherently coupled quantum emitters

The control and manipulation of quantum-entangled non-local states is a crucial step for the development of quantum information processing. A promising route to achieve such states on a wide scale is to couple solid-state quantum emitters through their coherent dipole-dipole interactions. Entanglement in itself is challenging, as it requires both nanometric distances between emitters and nearly degenerate electronic transitions. Implementing hyperspectral imaging to identify pairs of coupled organic molecules trapped in a low temperature matrix, we reach distinctive spectral signatures of maximal molecular entanglement by tuning the optical resonances of the quantum emitters by Stark effect. We also demonstrate far-field selective excitation of the long-lived subradiant delocalized states with a laser field tailored in amplitude and phase. Interestingly, optical nanoscopy images of the entangled molecules unveil novel spatial signatures that result from quantum interferences in their excitation pathways and reveal the exact locations of each quantum emitter. Controlled molecular entanglement can serve as a test-bench to decipher more complex physical or biological mechanisms governed by the coherent coupling and paves the way towards the realization of new quantum information processing platforms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrasonication-Induced Extraction of Inner Shells from Double-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Characterized via In Situ Spectroscopy after Density Gradient Ultracentrifugation

Even though ultrasonication is considered to be an effective method to disperse carbon nanotubes (CNTs), its devastating effects on the nanotubes are often neglected. Here, even mild ultrasonication is found to rapidly extract the inner single-wall CNTs (SWCNTs) from the outer shells of the double-wall CNTs (DWCNTs). As-synthesized DWCNTs are gently solubilized in a surfactant solution, strictly avoiding any ultrasonication, followed by two consecutive density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGU) steps to obtain a purified colloidal solution of isolated DWCNTs. The latter is carefully selected based on in situ resonant Raman (RRS) and fluorescence (PL) spectroscopy, measured as a function of depth directly in the ultracentrifuge tube after DGU. These purified DWCNTs are ultrasonicated in successive time steps while intermittently probing the sample via RRS and PL spectroscopy. These results unravel the very fast increasing yet saturating extraction mechanism that leads to the formation of fluorescing SWCNTs. A statistical high-resolution transmission electron microscopy study confirms the drastic increase in SWCNTs after ultrasonication, and evidences that ultrasonication forms SWCNTs from both the inner and outer shells of the DWCNTs. This study demonstrates how easily ultrasonication extracts SWCNTs from individually solubilized DWCNTs, unavoidably complicating any further spectroscopic studies on DWCNTs severely.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Growth of entanglement entropy under local projective measurements

Non-equilibrium dynamics of many-body quantum systems under the effect of measurement protocols is attracting an increasing amount of attention. It has been recently revealed that measurements may induce an abrupt change in the scaling-law of the bipartite entanglement entropy, thus suggesting the existence of different non-equilibrium regimes. However, our understanding of how these regimes appear and whether they survive in the thermodynamic limit is much less established. Here we investigate these questions on a one-dimensional quadratic fermionic model: this allows us to reach system sizes relevant in the thermodynamic sense. We show that local projective measurements induce a qualitative modification of the time-growth of the entanglement entropy which changes from linear to logarithmic. However, in the stationary regime, the logarithmic behavior of the entanglement entropy do not survive in the thermodynamic limit and, for any finite value of the measurement rate, we numerically show the existence of a single area-law phase for the entanglement entropy. Finally, exploiting the quasi-particle picture, we further support our results analysing the fluctuations of the stationary entanglement entropy and its scaling behavior.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sign ambiguity of non-Abelian topological charges in phononic and photonic topological insulators

A recent study showed that the topological nature of nodal lines in a three-band system can be described by the non-Abelian topological charges. The new topological invariants are now one of the key parameters in topological physics as a means of describing nodal-line crystals. However, most studies have overlooked the sign ambiguity of the non-Abelian topological charges which originates from the gauge freedom of eigenstates. Here, we show that the sign ambiguity can give rise to a problem in identifying topological charges in a system with non-Abelian band topology by considering nodal lines in phononic and photonic topological insulators. Our numerical calculation of the topological charges highlights the inconsistency that may arise when interpreting the topological nature of nodal lines without a sign convention. To address the sign ambiguity problem, we propose a sign convention that uses a reference point in the momentum space.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized T-product Tensor Bernstein Bounds

Since Kilmer et al. introduced the new multiplication method between two third-order tensors around 2008 and third-order tensors with such multiplication structure are also called as T-product tensors, T-product tensors have been applied to many fields in science and engineering, such as low-rank tensor approximation, signal processing, image feature extraction, machine learning, computer vision, and the multi-view clustering problem, etc. However, there are very few works dedicated to exploring the behavior of random T-product tensors. This work considers the problem about the tail behavior of the unitarily invariant norm for the summation of random symmetric T-product tensors. Majorization and antisymmetric Kronecker product tools are main techniques utilized to establish inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors. The Laplace transform method is integrated with these inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors to provide us with Bernstein Bounds estimation of Ky Fan $k$-norm for functions of the symmetric random T-product tensors summation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How to prevent cathodic corrosion of metal electrodes in electroorganic synthesis

Sustainability is an important issue in business and industry these days. Many companies recognize the need to find the best possible climate-neutral solutions for manufacturing their products and reduce their output of pollutants. This means they are looking for manufacturing options that do not require the use of fossil raw materials. Great potential in this respect is seen in electrosynthesis, a process that involves the transformation of chemical substances in an electrolysis cell using electrical energy.
CHEMISTRY
IEEE Spectrum

Graphene Jolts Sodium-Ion Batteries’ Capacity

After years of anticipation, sodium-ion batteries are starting to deliver on their promise for energy storage. But so far, their commercialization is limited to large-scale uses such as storing energy on the grid. Sodium-ion batteries just don't have the oomph needed for EVs and laptops. At about 285 Wh/kg, lithium-ion batteries have twice the energy density of sodium, making them more suitable for those portable applications.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Novel type of graphene proposed for high-performance sodium batteries

A novel type of graphene is being proposed by researchers at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology as a wonder material to fabricate high-performance electrodes for sodium batteries. In their paper, the research team says that different from lithium, sodium is abundant and cheap as it is found in seawater and...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Deterministic loading of a single strontium ion into a surface electrode trap using pulsed laser ablation

Trapped-ion quantum technologies have been developed for decades toward applications such as precision measurement, quantum communication and quantum computation. Coherent manipulation of ions' oscillatory motions in an ion trap is important for quantum information processing by ions, however, unwanted decoherence caused by fluctuating electric-field environment often hinders stable and high-fidelity operations.. One way to avoid this is to adopt pulsed laser ablation for ion loading, a loading method with significantly reduced pollution and heat production. Despite the usefulness of the ablation loading such as the compatibility with cryogenic environment, randomness of the number of loaded ions is still problematic in realistic applications where definite number of ions are preferably loaded with high probability. In this paper, we demonstrate an efficient loading of a single strontium ion into a surface electrode trap generated by laser ablation and successive photoionization. The probability of single-ion loading into a surface electrode trap is measured to be 82\,\%, and such a deterministic single-ion loading allows for loading ions into the trap one-by-one. Our results open up a way to develop more functional ion-trap quantum devices by the clean, stable, and deterministic ion loading.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scientists see evidence of first-order phase change in nuclear matter

New evidence suggests that protons and neutrons go through a "first-order" phase transition—a kind of stop-and-go change in temperature—when they "melt." This is similar to how ice melts: Energy first increases the temperature, and then, during the transition, the temperature stays steady while the energy transforms a solid to a liquid. Only when all the molecules are liquid can the temperature increase again. With protons and neutrons, the melted state is a soup of quarks and gluons. Scientists studying this quark-gluon plasma (QGP) at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) see signs of this stop-and-go transition. The latest data, from low-energy collisions, adds new support for this pattern.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Infinite order phase transition in the slow bond TASEP

In the slow bond problem the rate of a single edge in the Totally Asymmetric Simple Exclusion Process (TASEP) is reduced from 1 to $1-\varepsilon$. Janowsky and Lebowitz posed the question of whether such very small perturbations could affect the macroscopic current. Different groups of physicists, using a range of heuristics and numerical simulations reached opposing conclusions on whether the critical value of $\varepsilon$ is 0. This was ultimately resolved rigorously in Basu-Sidoravicius-Sly which established that $\varepsilon_c=0$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The double density spectrum of a topological space

It is an interesting, maybe surprising, fact that different dense subspaces of even "nice" topological spaces can have different densities. So, our aim here is to investigate the set of densities of all dense subspaces of a topological space $X$ that we call the double density spectrum of $X$ and denote by $dd(X)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optically Pumped AlGaN Double Heterostructure Deep-UV Laser by Molecular Beam Homoepitaxy: Mirror Imperfections and Cavity Loss

We demonstrate the first optically pumped sub-300 nm UV laser structures grown by plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy on single-crystal bulk AlN. The edge-emitting laser structures fabricated with the AlN/AlGaN heterostructures exhibit multi-mode emission with peak gain at ~284 nm. Having the goal of electrically injected, continuous wave deep-UV AlGaN laser diodes in mind, with its intrinsic material challenges of achieving sufficient optical gain, the optical cavity loss of a laser diode should be minimized. We derive an expression to quantify the effect of mirror imperfections, including slant and surface roughness on the optical mirror loss of a Fabry-Pérot cavity. It is found that the optical imperfection loss is a superlinear function of the RMS roughness and slant angle of the facets, and also scales as the inverse wavelength squared of the principal lasing mode. This highlights the importance of device processing optimization as Fabry-Pérot cavities couple to lower wavelengths.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effective Temperature and Einstein Relation for Particles in Mesoscale Turbulence

From the smallest scales of quantum systems to the largest scales of intergalactic medium, turbulence is ubiquitous in nature. Often dubbed as the last unsolved problem of classical physics, it remains a time tested paradigm of dynamics far from equilibrium. The phenomenon even transcends to self-propelled fluids such as dense bacterial suspensions that can display turbulence at mesoscale even though the constituent particles move at Reynolds number below unity. It is intensely debated whether such fluids possess an effective temperature and obey fluctuation-dissipation relations (FDR) as they are generally marred by a lack of detailed balance. In this letter, we answer this question and report an exact expression of the effective temperature for a distribution of interacting particles that are advected by a mesoscale turbulent flow. This effective temperature is linear in particle diffusivity with the slope defining the particle mobility that is higher when the background fluid exhibits global polar ordering, and lower when the fluid is in isotropic equilibrium. We believe our work is a direct verification of the Einstein relation -the simplest FDR, for interacting particles immersed in a mesoscale turbulence.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Polygons as maximizers of Dirichlet energy or first eigenvalue of Dirichlet-Laplacian among convex planar domains

In this paper we prove that solutions to several shape optimization problems in the plane, with a convexity constraint on the admissible domains, are polygons. The main terms of the shape functionals we consider are either E f ($\Omega$), the Dirichlet energy of the Laplacian in the domain $\Omega$, or $\lambda$ 1 ($\Omega$), the first eigenvalue of the Dirichlet-Laplacian. Usually, one considers minimization of such functionals (often with measure constraint), as for example for the famous Saint-Venant and Faber-Krahn inequalities. By adding the convexity constraint (and possibly other constraints to ensure existence of an optimal shape) one allows to consider the rather unusual and difficult question of maximizing these functionals. This paper follows a series of papers by the authors, where the leading idea is that a certain concavity property of the shape functional that is minimized leads optimal shapes to locally saturate the convexity constraint, which geometrically means that they are polygonal. In these previous papers, the leading term in the shape functional usually was the opposite of the perimeter, for which the aforementioned concavity property was rather easy to obtain through computations of its second order shape derivative. By carrying classical shape calculus, a similar concavity property can be observed for the opposite of E f or $\lambda$ 1 , for shapes that are smooth and convex. The main novelty in the present paper is indeed the proof of a weak convexity property of E f and $\lambda$ 1 when it is only known that the shape is planar and convex, which means we have to consider rather non-smooth shapes. This work involves new computations and estimates of the second order shape derivative of E f and $\lambda$ 1 that are interesting in themselves.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Optics of Non-Hermitian Optical Systems: Propagation of Squeezed State of Light through Dispersive non-Hermitian Optical Bilayers

We present a rigorous and quantum-consistent description of dispersive non-Hermitian optical bilayers in the framework of the canonical quantization scheme. Then we investigate the propagation of a normally incident squeezed coherent state of light through such media, particularly at a frequency for which the bilayers become parity-time (PT) symmetric. Furthermore, to check the realization of PT-symmetry in quantum optics, we reveal how dispersion and loss/gain-induced noises and thermal effects in such bilayers can affect quantum features of the incident light, such as squeezing and sub-Poissonian statistics. The numerical results show thermally-induced noise at room temperature has an insignificant effect on the propagation properties in these non-Hermitian bilayers. Moreover, tuning the bilayers loss/gain strength, we show that the transmitted squeezed coherent states through the structure can retain to some extent their nonclassical characteristics, specifically for the frequencies far from the emission frequency of the gain layer. Furthermore, we demonstrate, only below a critical value of gain, quantum optical effective medium theory can correctly predict the propagation of quantized waves in non-Hermitian and PT-symmetric bilayers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical resonances in graded index spheres: A resonant-state expansion study and analytic approximations

Recent improvements in the resonant-state expansion (RSE), focusing on the static mode contribution, have made it possible to treat transverse-magnetic (TM) modes of a spherically symmetric system with the same efficiency as their transverse-electric (TE) counterparts. We demonstrate here that the efficient inclusion of static modes in the RSE results in its quick convergence to the exact solution regardless of the static mode set used. We then apply the RSE to spherically symmetric systems with continuous radial variations of the permittivity. We show that in TM polarization, the spectral transition from whispering gallery to Fabry-Perot modes is characterized by a peak in the mode losses and an additional mode as compared to TE polarization. Both features are explained quantitatively by the Brewster angle of the surface reflection which occurs in this frequency range. Eliminating the discontinuity at the sphere surface by using linear or quadratic profiles of the permittivity modifies this peak and increases the Fabry-Perot mode losses, in qualitative agreement with a reduced surface reflectivity. These profiles also provide a nearly parabolic confinement for the whispering gallery modes, for which an analytical approximation using the Morse potential is presented. Both profiles result in a reduced TE-TM splitting, which is shown to be further suppressed by choosing a profile radially extending the mode fields. Based on the concepts of ray optics, phase analysis of the secular equation, and effective quantum-mechanical potential for a wave equation, we have further developed a number of useful approximations which shed light on the physical phenomena observed in the spectra of graded-index systems.
MATHEMATICS

