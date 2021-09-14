Phase Stability and Sodium-Vacancy Orderings in a NaSICON Electrode
Ziliang Wang, Sunkyu Park, Zeyu Deng, Dany Carlier, Jean-Noël Chotard, Laurence Croguennec, Gopalakrishnan Sai Gautam, Anthony K. Cheetham, Christian Masquelier, Pieremanuele Canepa. We elucidate the thermodynamics of sodium (Na) intercalation into the sodium super-ionic conductor (NaSICON)-type electrode, Na$_x$V$_2$(PO$_4$)$_3$, for promising Na-ion batteries with high-power density. This is the first report...arxiv.org
