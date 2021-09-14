CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPMPC-Planner: A real-time UAV trajectory planning framework for complex static environments with dynamic obstacles

By Zhefan Xu, Di Deng, Yiping Dong, Kenji Shimada
Safe UAV navigation is challenging due to the complex environment structures, dynamic obstacles, and uncertainties from measurement noises and unpredictable moving obstacle behaviors. Although plenty of recent works achieve safe navigation in complex static environments with sophisticated mapping algorithms, such as occupancy map and ESDF map, these methods cannot reliably handle dynamic environments due to the mapping limitation from moving obstacles. To address the limitation, this paper proposes a trajectory planning framework to achieve safe navigation considering complex static environments with dynamic obstacles. To reliably handle dynamic obstacles, we divide the environment representation into static mapping and dynamic object representation, which can be obtained from computer vision methods. Our framework first generates a static trajectory based on the proposed iterative corridor shrinking algorithm. Then, reactive chance-constrained model predictive control with temporal goal tracking is applied to avoid dynamic obstacles with uncertainties. The simulation results in various environments demonstrate the ability of our algorithm to navigate safely in complex static environments with dynamic obstacles.

DIRECT: A Differential Dynamic Programming Based Framework for Trajectory Generation

This paper introduces a differential dynamic programming (DDP) based framework for polynomial trajectory generation for differentially flat systems. In particular, instead of using a linear equation with increasing size to represent multiple polynomial segments as in literature, we take a new perspective from state-space representation such that the linear equation reduces to a finite horizon control system with a fixed state dimension and the required continuity conditions for consecutive polynomials are automatically satisfied. Consequently, the constrained trajectory generation problem (both with and without time optimization) can be converted to a discrete-time finite-horizon optimal control problem with inequality constraints, which can be approached by a recently developed interior-point DDP (IPDDP) algorithm. Furthermore, for unconstrained trajectory generation with preallocated time, we show that this problem is indeed a linear-quadratic tracking (LQT) problem (DDP algorithm with exact one iteration). All these algorithms enjoy linear complexity with respect to the number of segments. Both numerical comparisons with state-of-the-art methods and physical experiments are presented to verify and validate the effectiveness of our theoretical findings. The implementation code will be open-sourced,
SeDyT: A General Framework for Multi-Step Event Forecasting via Sequence Modeling on Dynamic Entity Embeddings

Temporal Knowledge Graphs store events in the form of subjects, relations, objects, and timestamps which are often represented by dynamic heterogeneous graphs. Event forecasting is a critical and challenging task in Temporal Knowledge Graph reasoning that predicts the subject or object of an event in the future. To obtain temporal embeddings multi-step away in the future, existing methods learn generative models that capture the joint distribution of the observed events. To reduce the high computation costs, these methods rely on unrealistic assumptions of independence and approximations in training and inference. In this work, we propose SeDyT, a discriminative framework that performs sequence modeling on the dynamic entity embeddings to solve the multi-step event forecasting problem. SeDyT consists of two components: a Temporal Graph Neural Network that generates dynamic entity embeddings in the past and a sequence model that predicts the entity embeddings in the future. Compared with the generative models, SeDyT does not rely on any heuristic-based probability model and has low computation complexity in both training and inference. SeDyT is compatible with most Temporal Graph Neural Networks and sequence models. We also design an efficient training method that trains the two components in one gradient descent propagation. We evaluate the performance of SeDyT on five popular datasets. By combining temporal Graph Neural Network models and sequence models, SeDyT achieves an average of 2.4% MRR improvement when not using the validation set and more than 10% MRR improvement when using the validation set.
Infusing model predictive control into meta-reinforcement learning for mobile robots in dynamic environments

The successful operation of mobile robots requires them to rapidly adapt to environmental changes. Toward developing an adaptive decision-making tool for mobile robots, we propose combining meta-reinforcement learning (meta-RL) with model predictive control (MPC). The key idea of our method is to switch between a meta-learned policy and an MPC controller in an event-triggered fashion. Our method uses an off-policy meta-RL algorithm as a baseline to train a policy using transition samples generated by MPC. The MPC module of our algorithm is carefully designed to infer the movements of obstacles via Gaussian process regression (GPR) and to avoid collisions via conditional value-at-risk (CVaR) constraints. Due to its design, our method benefits from the two complementary tools. First, high-performance action samples generated by the MPC controller enhance the learning performance and stability of the meta-RL algorithm. Second, through the use of the meta-learned policy, the MPC controller is infrequently activated, thereby significantly reducing computation time. The results of our simulations on a restaurant service robot show that our algorithm outperforms both of the baseline methods.
Optimizing Trajectories with Closed-Loop Dynamic SQP

Indirect trajectory optimization methods such as Differential Dynamic Programming (DDP) have found considerable success when only planning under dynamic feasibility constraints. Meanwhile, nonlinear programming (NLP) has been the state-of-the-art approach when faced with additional constraints (e.g., control bounds, obstacle avoidance). However, a na$ï$ve implementation of NLP algorithms, e.g., shooting-based sequential quadratic programming (SQP), may suffer from slow convergence -- caused from natural instabilities of the underlying system manifesting as poor numerical stability within the optimization. Re-interpreting the DDP closed-loop rollout policy as a sensitivity-based correction to a second-order search direction, we demonstrate how to compute analogous closed-loop policies (i.e., feedback gains) for constrained problems. Our key theoretical result introduces a novel dynamic programming-based constraint-set recursion that augments the canonical "cost-to-go" backward pass. On the algorithmic front, we develop a hybrid-SQP algorithm incorporating DDP-style closed-loop rollouts, enabled via efficient parallelized computation of the feedback gains. Finally, we validate our theoretical and algorithmic contributions on a set of increasingly challenging benchmarks, demonstrating significant improvements in convergence speed over standard open-loop SQP.
HM-DDP: A Hybrid Multiple-shooting Differential Dynamic Programming Method for Constrained Trajectory Optimization

Trajectory optimization has been used extensively in robotic systems. In particular, Differential Dynamic Programming (DDP) has performed well as an off-line planner or an online nonlinear model predictive control solver, with a lower computational cost compared with other general-purpose nonlinear programming solvers. However, standard DDP cannot handle any constraints or perform reasonable initialization of a state trajectory. In this paper, we propose a hybrid constrained DDP variant with a multiple-shooting framework. The main technical contributions are twofold: 1) In addition to inheriting the simplicity of the initialization in multiple shooting, a two-stage framework is developed to deal with state and control inequality constraints robustly without loss of the linear feedback term of DDP. Such a hybrid strategy offers a fast convergence of constraint satisfaction. 2) An improved globalization strategy is proposed to exploit the coupled effects between line-searching and regularization, which is able to enhance the numerical robustness of DDP-like approaches. Our approach is tested on three constrained trajectory optimization problems with nonlinear inequality constraints and outperforms the commonly-used collocation and shooting methods in terms of runtime and constraint satisfaction.
Optimal Partitioning of Non-Convex Environments for Minimum Turn Coverage Planning

In this paper, we tackle the problem of generating a turn-minimizing coverage plan for a robot operating in an indoor environment. In coverage planning, the number of turns in the generated path affects the time to cover the environment and the quality of coverage, e.g. tools like cameras and cleaning attachments commonly have poor performance around turns. In many existing turn-minimizing coverage methods, the environment is partitioned into the least number of ranks, which are non-intersecting rectangles of width equal to the robot's tool width. This partitioning problem is typically solved using heuristics that do not guarantee optimality. In this work, we propose a linear programming (LP) approach to partition the environment into the least number of axis-parallel (horizontal and vertical) ranks with the goal of minimizing the number of turns taken by the robot. We prove that our LP method solves this problem optimally and in polynomial time. We then generate coverage plans for a set of indoor environments using the proposed LP method and compare the results against that of a state-of-the-art coverage approach.
Fast Obstacle Avoidance Motion in SmallQuadcopter operation in a Cluttered Environment

The autonomous operation of small quadcopters moving at high speed in an unknown cluttered environment is a challenging task. Current works in the literature formulate it as a Sense-And-Avoid (SAA) problem and address it by either developing new sensing capabilities or small form-factor processors. However, the SAA, with the high-speed operation, remains an open problem. The significant complexity arises due to the computational latency, which is critical for fast-moving quadcopters. In this paper, a novel Fast Obstacle Avoidance Motion (FOAM) algorithm is proposed to perform SAA operations. FOAM is a low-latency perception-based algorithm that uses multi-sensor fusion of a monocular camera and a 2-D LIDAR. A 2-D probabilistic occupancy map of the sensing region is generated to estimate a free space for avoiding obstacles. Also, a local planner is used to navigate the high-speed quadcopter towards a given target location while avoiding obstacles. The performance evaluation of FOAM is evaluated in simulated environments in Gazebo and AIRSIM. Real-time implementation of the same has been presented in outdoor environments using a custom-designed quadcopter operating at a speed of $4.5$ m/s. The FOAM algorithm is implemented on a low-cost computing device to demonstrate its efficacy. The results indicate that FOAM enables a small quadcopter to operate at high speed in a cluttered environment efficiently.
Where Should I Look? Optimised Gaze Control for Whole-Body Collision Avoidance in Dynamic Environments

As robots operate in increasingly complex and dynamic environments, fast motion re-planning has become a widely explored area of research. In a real-world deployment, we often lack the ability to fully observe the environment at all times, giving rise to the challenge of determining how to best perceive the environment given a continuously updated motion plan. We provide the first investigation into a `smart' controller for gaze control with the objective of providing effective perception of the environment for obstacle avoidance and motion planning in dynamic and unknown environments. We detail the novel problem of determining the best head camera behaviour for mobile robots when constrained by a trajectory. Furthermore, we propose a greedy optimisation-based solution that uses a combination of voxelised rewards and motion primitives. We demonstrate that our method outperforms the benchmark methods in 2D and 3D environments, in respect of both the ability to explore the local surroundings, as well as in a superior success rate of finding collision-free trajectories -- our method is shown to provide 7.4x better map exploration while consistently achieving a higher success rate for generating collision-free trajectories. We verify our findings on a physical Toyota Human Support Robot (HSR) using a GPU-accelerated perception framework.
A Dynamic Scheduling Policy for a Network with Heterogeneous Time-Sensitive Traffic

In 5G and beyond systems, the notion of latency gets a great momentum in wireless connectivity as a metric for serving real-time communications requirements. However, in many applications, research has pointed out that latency could be inefficient to handle applications with data freshness requirements. Recently, the notion of Age of Information (AoI) that can capture the freshness of the data has attracted a lot of attention. In this work, we consider mixed traffic with time-sensitive users; a deadline-constrained user, and an AoI-oriented user. To develop an efficient scheduling policy, we cast a novel optimization problem formulation for minimizing the average AoI while satisfying the timely throughput constraints. The formulated problem is cast as a Constrained Markov Decision Process (CMDP). We relax the constrained problem to an unconstrained Markov Decision Process (MDP) problem by utilizing Lyapunov optimization theory and it can be proved that it is solved per frame by applying backward dynamic programming algorithms with optimality guarantees. Simulation results show that the timely throughput constraints are satisfied while minimizing the average AoI. Also, simulation results show the convergence of the algorithm for different values of the weighted factor and the trade-off between the AoI and the timely throughput.
CLINS: Continuous-Time Trajectory Estimation for LiDAR-Inertial System

In this paper, we propose a highly accurate continuous-time trajectory estimation framework dedicated to SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) applications, which enables fuse high-frequency and asynchronous sensor data effectively. We apply the proposed framework in a 3D LiDAR-inertial system for evaluations. The proposed method adopts a non-rigid registration method for continuous-time trajectory estimation and simultaneously removing the motion distortion in LiDAR scans. Additionally, we propose a two-state continuous-time trajectory correction method to efficiently and efficiently tackle the computationally-intractable global optimization problem when loop closure happens. We examine the accuracy of the proposed approach on several publicly available datasets and the data we collected. The experimental results indicate that the proposed method outperforms the discrete-time methods regarding accuracy especially when aggressive motion occurs. Furthermore, we open source our code at \url{this https URL} to benefit research community.
Dynamic Spatiotemporal Graph Convolutional Neural Networks for Traffic Data Imputation with Complex Missing Patterns

Missing data is an inevitable and ubiquitous problem for traffic data collection in intelligent transportation systems. Despite extensive research regarding traffic data imputation, there still exist two limitations to be addressed: first, existing approaches fail to capture the complex spatiotemporal dependencies in traffic data, especially the dynamic spatial dependencies evolving with time; second, prior studies mainly focus on randomly missing patterns while other more complex missing scenarios are less discussed. To fill these research gaps, we propose a novel deep learning framework called Dynamic Spatiotemporal Graph Convolutional Neural Networks (DSTGCN) to impute missing traffic data. The model combines the recurrent architecture with graph-based convolutions to model the spatiotemporal dependencies. Moreover, we introduce a graph structure estimation technique to model the dynamic spatial dependencies from real-time traffic information and road network structure. Extensive experiments based on two public traffic speed datasets are conducted to compare our proposed model with state-of-the-art deep learning approaches in four types of missing patterns. The results show that our proposed model outperforms existing deep learning models in all kinds of missing scenarios and the graph structure estimation technique contributes to the model performance. We further compare our proposed model with a tensor factorization model and find distinct behaviors across different model families under different training schemes and data availability.
Controlling the real-time dynamics of a spin coupled to the helical edge states of the Kane-Mele model

The time-dependent state of a classical spin locally exchange coupled to an edge site of a Kane-Mele model in the topologically non-trivial phase is studied numerically by solving the full set of coupled microscopic equations of motion for the spin and the electron system. Dynamics in the long-time limit is accessible thanks to dissipative boundary conditions, applied to all but the zigzag edge of interest. We study means to control the state of the spin via transport of a spin-polarization cloud through the helical edge states. The cloud is formed at a distant edge site using a local magnetic field to inject an electron spin density and released by suddenly switching off the injection field. This basic process, consisting of spin injection, propagation of the spin-polarization cloud, and scattering of the cloud from the classical spin, can be used to steer the spin state in a controlled way. We find that the effect of a single basic process can be reverted to a high degree with a subsequent process. Furthermore, we show that by concatenating several basic injection-propagation-scattering processes, the spin state can be switched completely and that a full reversal can be achieved.
Dynamic Behaviors and Training Effects in TiN/Ti/HfO$_x$/TiN Nanolayered Memristors with Controllable Quantized Conductance States: Implications for Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing Devices

Controllable quantized conductance states of TiN/Ti/HfO$_x$/TiN memristors are realized with great precision through a pulse-mode reset procedure, assisted with analytical differentiation of the condition of the set procedure, which involves critical monitoring of the measured bias voltage. An intriguing training effect that leads to faster switching of the states is also observed during the operation. Detailed analyses on the low- and high-resistance states under different compliance currents reveal a complete picture of the structural evolution and dynamic behaviors of the conductive filament in the HfO$_x$ layer. This study provides a closer inspection on the quantum-level manipulation of nanoscale atomic configurations in the memristors, which helps to develop essential knowledge about the design and fabrication of the future memristor-based quantum devices and neuromorphic computing devices.
Benchmarking Lane-changing Decision-making for Deep Reinforcement Learning

The development of autonomous driving has attracted extensive attention in recent years, and it is essential to evaluate the performance of autonomous driving. However, testing on the road is expensive and inefficient. Virtual testing is the primary way to validate and verify self-driving cars, and the basis of virtual testing is to build simulation scenarios. In this paper, we propose a training, testing, and evaluation pipeline for the lane-changing task from the perspective of deep reinforcement learning. First, we design lane change scenarios for training and testing, where the test scenarios include stochastic and deterministic parts. Then, we deploy a set of benchmarks consisting of learning and non-learning approaches. We train several state-of-the-art deep reinforcement learning methods in the designed training scenarios and provide the benchmark metrics evaluation results of the trained models in the test scenarios. The designed lane-changing scenarios and benchmarks are both opened to provide a consistent experimental environment for the lane-changing task.
DialogueBERT: A Self-Supervised Learning based Dialogue Pre-training Encoder

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, conversational bots have became prevalent in mainstream E-commerce platforms, which can provide convenient customer service timely. To satisfy the user, the conversational bots need to understand the user's intention, detect the user's emotion, and extract the key entities from the conversational utterances. However, understanding dialogues is regarded as a very challenging task. Different from common language understanding, utterances in dialogues appear alternately from different roles and are usually organized as hierarchical structures. To facilitate the understanding of dialogues, in this paper, we propose a novel contextual dialogue encoder (i.e. DialogueBERT) based on the popular pre-trained language model BERT. Five self-supervised learning pre-training tasks are devised for learning the particularity of dialouge utterances. Four different input embeddings are integrated to catch the relationship between utterances, including turn embedding, role embedding, token embedding and position embedding. DialogueBERT was pre-trained with 70 million dialogues in real scenario, and then fine-tuned in three different downstream dialogue understanding tasks. Experimental results show that DialogueBERT achieves exciting results with 88.63% accuracy for intent recognition, 94.25% accuracy for emotion recognition and 97.04% F1 score for named entity recognition, which outperforms several strong baselines by a large margin.
Code modernization strategies for short-range non-bonded molecular dynamics simulations

As modern HPC systems increasingly rely on greater core counts and wider vector registers, applications need to be adapted to fully utilize these hardware capabilities. One class of applications that can benefit from this increase in parallelism are molecular dynamics simulations. In this paper, we describe our efforts at modernizing the ESPResSo++ molecular dynamics simulation package by restructuring its particle data layout for efficient memory accesses and applying vectorization techniques to benefit the calculation of short-range non-bonded forces, which results in an overall 3 times speedup and serves as a baseline for further optimizations. We also implement finer-grain parallelism for multi-core CPUs through HPX, a C++ runtime system which uses lightweight threads and an asynchronous many-task approach to maximize parallelism. Our goal is to evaluate the performance of an HPX-based approach compared to the bulk-synchronous MPI-based implementation. This requires the introduction of an additional layer to the domain decomposition scheme that defines the task granularity. On spatially inhomogeneous systems, which impose a corresponding load-imbalance in traditional MPI-based approaches, we demonstrate that by choosing an optimal task size, the efficient work-stealing mechanisms of HPX can overcome the overhead of communication resulting in an overall 1.3 times speedup compared to the baseline MPI version.
Pushing the Right Buttons: Adversarial Evaluation of Quality Estimation

Diptesh Kanojia, Marina Fomicheva, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Frédéric Blain, Constantin Orăsan, Lucia Specia. Current Machine Translation (MT) systems achieve very good results on a growing variety of language pairs and datasets. However, they are known to produce fluent translation outputs that can contain important meaning errors, thus undermining their reliability in practice. Quality Estimation (QE) is the task of automatically assessing the performance of MT systems at test time. Thus, in order to be useful, QE systems should be able to detect such errors. However, this ability is yet to be tested in the current evaluation practices, where QE systems are assessed only in terms of their correlation with human judgements. In this work, we bridge this gap by proposing a general methodology for adversarial testing of QE for MT. First, we show that despite a high correlation with human judgements achieved by the recent SOTA, certain types of meaning errors are still problematic for QE to detect. Second, we show that on average, the ability of a given model to discriminate between meaning-preserving and meaning-altering perturbations is predictive of its overall performance, thus potentially allowing for comparing QE systems without relying on manual quality annotation.
Investigation Needed After Over 30,000 Women Report Menstrual Cycle Changes Post COVID-19 Vaccine: Scientist

More than 30,000 women in the United Kingdom reported that their menstrual cycle changed after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Dr. Victoria Male, a reproductive immunologist from Imperial College London, has written in the British Medical Journal that while these changes are “safe” and “short-lived,” an investigation as to why this happens is crucial.
